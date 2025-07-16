Tactful AI, the Egypt-born startup specializing in AI-powered customer experience solutions, has announced a new chapter in its journey after its founders, Mohamed El-Masry & Mohammed Hassan, reacquired full ownership of the company.

In 2022, the company was acquired by Dstny, a leading European provider of business communication tools. The acquisition was part of Dstny’s strategy to expand into AI-powered CX. However, following a strategic decision, El-Masry has now reacquired the company, positioning Tactful AI to pursue an independent growth path with renewed focus on regional and international expansion — starting in the Middle East (particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and extending into the UK and Western Europe.

Over the past three years, Tactful AI has invested more than $5 million to develop its proprietary AI technology — culminating in the launch of what is considered the first Egyptian-developed AI product tailored specifically for customer experience (CX) management. the platform is already being deployed in key markets in the Middle East and Europe, helping enterprises in retail, e-commerce, hospitality, and finance deliver smarter, faster, and more personalised customer interactions.

"We’re proud to lead from Egypt and prove that globally competitive AI technology can be built in the region," said Mohamed El-Masry, Co-Founder and CEO of Tactful AI. "We have a bold vision for the next phase — to double down on innovation, expand into new markets, and support organizations as they modernize their customer engagement strategies."

Tactful AI’s platform enables businesses to manage 100% of customer interactions in real time across all digital channels, while significantly improving the productivity of customer service teams through smart automation. The platform has demonstrated measurable impact — increasing digital revenue by 15–35% within just a few months of deployment by enhancing customer engagement and conversion.

With over a decade of CX and AI expertise, Tactful AI serves a wide range of sectors, including: telecom, hospitality, retail, and the public sector. Its client portfolio includes top brands such as Fairmont, Address Hotels, El Araby Group, 2B, Lazurde, and Erada Microfinance.

Combining no-code flexibility with intelligent real-time analytics, the platform allows customer-facing teams to manage thousands of conversations seamlessly, while empowering decision-makers with actionable insights. Tactful AI positions itself as a powerful regional alternative to global solutions such as Genesys, Zendesk, Freshdesk, and Intercom.

With development centers in Cairo and Cambridge, Tactful AI is committed to local innovation with global standards. The company is actively investing in research and development to enhance its AI capabilities and maintain a competitive edge in international markets.

"We are not just building software — we are redefining how customer experience is delivered across the Arab region," El-Masry added. "This reacquisition marks a turning point for Tactful AI, and we’re just getting started."

About Tactful AI:

Tactful AI is an advanced AI-powered customer experience management platform, developed between Cairo and Cambridge. The company provides intelligent, scalable, and easy-to-use solutions that enable businesses to unify customer engagement across digital channels, automate interactions, and gain deep insights in real time.