The world’s biggest esports event returns this summer with the continued livestreaming partnership, bringing seven blockbuster titles, star-studded performances, and immersive viewer experiences to fans across MENA and Central Asia.

Dubai, UAE – Bigo Live, the global livestreaming platform, is proud to return as the official streaming partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to the MENA region’s vibrant esports scene. For the first time, Bigo Live will also extend its reach to Uzbekistan, marking a key step in broadening its regional footprint.

This milestone comes at a pivotal moment for the region, as Saudi Arabia ramps up investment in gaming and esports under its Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to generate over USD [1]13 billion in economic value and position the Kingdom as a global epicentre for interactive entertainment. Across MENA, the esports market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by a youthful population and rising smartphone penetration.

Hosted in Riyadh from July 8 to August 24, the Esports World Cup features over 20 of the most popular competitive gaming titles worldwide. As the official streaming partner, Bigo Live is authorized to broadcast seven marquee titles, including Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, EA Sports FC 25, and PUBG Mobile.

The event kicked off last Thursday with a star-studded opening ceremony, featuring performances by global artists and a highly anticipated guest appearance by Post Malone during the invitational segment. Last year’s tournament attracted more than [2]6.9 million peak viewers globally, with even larger audiences expected in 2025.

With over 500 million users across the world, Bigo Live has emerged as a leading platform for interactive content and gaming communities. During past esports tournaments, the platform achieved a total of 260 million impressions across both in-app and external channels, underscoring its growing role in delivering large-scale live events to diverse audiences.

Bigo Live has been a launchpad for countless creators, and Restart from Egypt is a shining example. His commentary during the EWC 2024 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang women’s tournament watch party on Bigo Live not only energized the community but also drew over 1,000 hours of total viewer watch time in one session.

What began as a passion for gaming has grown into a career, with Bigo Live playing a key role in that journey. Now the manager of Team Ultra Legends, Restart reflects: “Over five years on Bigo Live, I’ve grown tremendously—both as a gamer and a commentator. The platform gave me the space to evolve, compete, and eventually lead a professional team at EWC.”

This year, Bigo Live is rolling out a dedicated two-month in-app campaign, offering fans across MENA a central hub for livestream schedules, tournament highlights, and curated content. The platform’s localized coverage delivered through livestream rooms like MENA Gaming Community, MENA Gaming Esport, and MLBBMENA Esports will bring the action closer to home for regional audiences.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Esports World Cup, a collaboration that goes beyond streaming and reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of esports and interactive entertainment,” said Ian Goh, Director for the MENA Region at BIGO Technology. “As gaming and livestreaming converge, we see enormous potential to empower creators, connect global audiences, and contribute to the region’s emergence as a world-class hub for digital innovation. The momentum building in MENA and Central Asia is inspiring, and we’re excited for Bigo Live to play a meaningful role in this transformation.”

To further engage audiences, Bigo Live will launch EWC-themed giveaways, including custom avatar frames, online gifts, and entrance effects. A hand-picked lineup of top creators from across MENA will also bring the tournament to life through live content, showcasing the creativity and passion of regional gaming communities.

With global esports viewership projected to surpass [3]700 million viewers by 2026, this collaboration underscores a shared belief in the transformative potential of gaming and livestreaming as catalysts for digital innovation. As esports solidifies its position as one of the fastest-growing sectors in global entertainment, the partnership between Bigo Live and the Esports World Cup extends beyond streaming. Together, they are redefining how fans engage with global tournaments, empowering creators, and advancing the gaming and livestreaming landscape across MENA, Central Asia, and beyond.

About BIGO Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live-streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 500 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.

[1] Saudi Arabia stands to gain US$13.3 billion from Esports and gaming by 2030

[2] Worlds 2024: Esports Viewership Records Shattered

[3] eSports Viewership Statistics 2025 – Demographics & Growth