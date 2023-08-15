We are keen to be closer to customers and keep constant communication with them to identify and deliver their needs

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to be closer to customers by providing innovative digital services that help serve their needs and promote financial literacy and awareness among them. In this context, the bank now allows customers to file an official complaint through the NBK Mobile Banking App.

Through the new service, customers can submit complaints digitally through the NBK Mobile Banking App anytime, anywhere, and to receive a written response within 15 working days. They can also print the bank's response letter in case they wish to file a grievance with the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Using its social medial accounts, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, NBK intensifies awareness campaigns by posting educational and awareness material including text communications and video clips to familiarize customers with the best ways to benefit from the new services, as well as sending notifications about these services via the NBK Mobile Banking App.

Commenting on these new updates, Mohammed AL Dakheel, Head of Mobile Banking, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are always keen to be closer to our customers and to keep constant communication with them; relying on digital channels which are instrumental in this regard, by enabling us to deliver all customers’ needs quickly and easily.”

“Achieving the highest customer satisfaction levels is a deeply-rooted culture among the NBK team and at strategy level. Customer satisfaction is also fundamental in all the bank’s business practices,” he emphasized.

“Digital channels, especially the NBK Mobile Banking App, have become instrumental, not only in making transactions, but also in communicating with our customers, giving them a comprehensive banking experience, which makes us always work on enhancing the advanced products and services provided by these channels,” he explained.

“NBK focuses on leveraging its tremendous data analytics and AI capabilities to enhance its ability to provide products that live up to customers’ needs and exceed their expectations,” he concluded.

In line with its leading position as the largest banking institution in Kuwait, NBK continues to support the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation, reflecting its belief in the importance of promoting financial inclusion among all segments of society, as well as increasing awareness on the best ways to benefit from the various services provided by banks.