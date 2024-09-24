El-Seyoufi: We aim to support the State’s endeavors to achieve the goals of Egypt’s Strategic Vision 2030



NBK-Egypt signed a cooperation protocol for the fourth time with Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer, to provide equipment for the new Baheya Hospital’s Branch in Sheikh Zayed City, in continuation of the bank’s ongoing support extended to the Foundation since 2018.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Walid El-Seyoufi, Deputy Managing Director at NBK - Egypt, and Dr. Jaylan Ahmed, CEO of Baheya Foundation, in the presence of Mr. Karim Kamal, Head of Support Functions, Sustainability and Sustainable Finance at NBK-E, and Mrs. Noran Abdul-Rahman, Head of CSR Unit, along with members of the executive management from both sides.

On this occasion, Mr. Walid El-Seyoufi said: “We always seek to strengthen our leading role in social responsibility as one of our pillars to achieve sustainable development, by maximizing our contributions to support and develop the health system all over Egypt. This aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 which incorporates in its goals improving the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens.”

“NBK-Egypt aims to support the State’s endeavors to achieve the goals of Egypt’s Strategic Vision 2030, which includes improving healthcare services by supporting the infrastructure of healthcare sector institutions and providing quality medical services to all sectors of society,” El-Seyoufi mentioned.

“NBK-Egypt has a long record of humanitarian and social initiatives, as it always seeks to foster a culture of community service and enhance social responsibility awareness, an approach that the bank has always followed and promoted,” he added.

He noted that the bank has long-standing solid relationships with many institutions operating in Egypt across all sectors, whether in the government or private sector, with which it cooperates to improve the efficiency of these sectors, including the healthcare sector, which helps build a strong, healthy and productive society.

For her part, Dr. Jaylan Ahmed, CEO of Baheya Hospital, expressed her appreciation for the great support provided by NBK-Egypt to provide equipment for the new Baheya Hospital, which benefits all sectors of society, hoping to continue cooperation with a leading and prestigious brand like NBK to provide high-quality medical care services to citizens.”

Similarly, NBK-Egypt is always keen to organize various events to support the healthcare sector, including blood donation drives, awareness workshops for disease prevention, distribution of medical products, in addition to partnerships and protocols with many institutions and healthcare centers to provide them with advanced equipment.

