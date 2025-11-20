Al-Bahar: NBK–Egypt’s solid financial performance reaffirms its sustained success in strengthening its position within the Egyptian market

National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) has reported net profits of EGP 6.1 billion (Equivalent to KWD 38.4 million) for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, up from EGP 5.2 billion (Equivalent to KWD 38.2 million) in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 19%.

Net Operating Income stood at EGP 11.8 billion in 9M2025, an increase of 23% compared to EGP 9.7 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. Net Interest Income also grew by 24%, reaching EGP 10.2 billion compared to EGP 8.2 billion in 9M2024. Net income (excluding interest & commissions) increased by 28.8% to EGP 300 million in 9M2025, compared to EGP 233 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Meanwhile, the Cost-to-Net Operating Income ratio reached 26% by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Total assets reached EGP 220 billion by the end of 9M2025, up by 13% compared to EGP 196 billion by the end of 2024. Furthermore, total loans and credit facilities expanded to EGP 121 billion by the end of 3Q2025, reflecting a growth rate of 16% compared to EGP 104 billion recorded at the end of 2024. Additionally, customer deposits increased to EGP 179 billion by the end of 3Q2025, up from EGP 160 billion at the end of 2024, representing a growth rate of 12%. The ratio of operating income to total net income stood at 86% as of the end of 3Q2025, compared to 85% in the corresponding period of 2024. Moreover, the Return on Average Assets (ROAA) stood at 3.9% by the end of 3Q2025, while the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) stood at 32.7%.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kuwait, and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “The solid growth in NBK–Egypt’s profits and financial results during the third quarter of 2025 reaffirms its continued success in strengthening its position within the Egyptian market, one of NBK Group’s key strategic growth markets, driven by its promising opportunities and positive outlook.”

Al-Bahar noted that NBK–Egypt’s strong profitability is primarily driven by operating earnings supported by an improving business environment, an indicator of Egypt’s economic stability and notable progress. She explained that this stability is opening new investment and financing opportunities for the Bank, enhancing product integration between NBK–Egypt and the parent group and further reinforcing its position in the Egyptian market.

Furthermore, Al-Bahar highlighted that Egypt represents one of the Group’s most strategic growth markets and is consistently regarded as its second home market. She noted that the Bank, considered the largest Kuwaiti investment in Egypt, has established a strong footprint within the Egyptian banking sector as one of its fastest-growing institutions. This is clearly reflected in the bank’s financial indicators, which confirm that NBK–Egypt is on the right track toward further expansion and strengthening its market share.

“We are working to enhance the quality of NBK–Egypt’s services by transferring the parent group’s expertise in digital technology, thereby strengthening the Bank’s competitive edge in the Egyptian banking market amid rising demand for banking services and growing financial inclusion. We are also focused on expanding the Bank’s geographical footprint in Egypt to reach a wider customer base, capitalizing on the significant progress and major leap the bank has achieved in developing and modernizing its digital infrastructure, IT systems, and electronic channels,” Al-Bahar added.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “The Bank’s strong results and the accelerated growth delivered across all key financial indicators through the end of the third quarter of 2025 affirm its resilience and its ability to fully leverage its capabilities to sustain performance, despite prevailing market challenges locally and globally.”

Al-Tayeb noted that NBK–Egypt maintains a balanced operating model across all business lines, with efficiency levels and risk ratios calibrated to support growth and ensure long-term sustainability. He emphasized that this performance is underpinned by the Bank’s prudent strategy and a resilient business model designed to meet customer needs with full agility. He added that the majority of NBK–Egypt’s income is derived from credit operations within the Corporate Banking segment, complemented by the growing contribution of Retail Banking, whose role has expanded markedly in recent years through a suite of advanced products and services tailored to a broad range of customer groups, firmly reinforcing the universal banking proposition that delivers comprehensive financial solutions. Al-Tayeb further highlighted that the Bank’s credit portfolio is highly diversified across the companies it serves, whether large corporates or small and medium-sized enterprises, while the retail portfolio also encompasses a broad spectrum of customers. This diversification reflects the strength and breadth of the bank’s income sources.

Al-Tayeb added that, in line with NBK–Egypt’s belief in the key role of major national projects and infrastructure developments in driving the Egyptian economy, as they form the foundation upon which all other industries and projects are built, the Bank’s strategy has focused on allocating the largest share of its credit portfolio to support and finance these initiatives. Government and infrastructure projects now account for nearly 60% of the Bank’s corporate credit portfolio, directed toward financing some of the country’s most vital sectors, including energy, oil and gas, followed by electricity, petrochemicals, transportation, telecommunications, ports, as well as food and pharmaceutical projects. He further noted that the Bank has been an active participant in arranging and financing a number of sustainable projects, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, and waste recycling initiatives, aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for green transformation. Additionally, he emphasized that NBK–Egypt is committed to supporting all environmentally friendly projects that promote sustainability and rely more heavily on renewable energy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change and curb carbon emissions.

Furthermore, Al-Tayeb stated that the Bank is moving forward decisively in expanding its electronic banking services and deploying substantial investments in this field, ultimately aiming to offer customers a unique banking experience that enables them to complete most of their transactions anytime and from anywhere. He added that the Bank is also working to encourage customers to broaden their use of electronic payment channels, in line with the policy direction of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt.

About the Bank:

NBK-Egypt has a vast network of 52 branches spread over premium locations in various Egyptian governorates and cities, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Delta, Red Sea, Port Said, Upper Egypt, and the industrial zones in 6th of October 10th of Ramadan cities. The Bank is also privileged to be among the elite banks within the Egyptian market that offer Islamic banking services in addition to its conventional products throughout its Islamic branches. Moreover, NBK-Egypt has a vast network of ATMs nationwide to service the Bank’s clients around the clock. Furthermore, the bank offers a wide range of digital and electronic services, providing its customers with a unique banking experience. These services enable customers to conveniently conduct their banking transactions anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need to visit the bank for every transaction.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was incorporated in 1952 as the first local bank and the first shareholding company in Kuwait and the Gulf region. NBK continues to enjoy collectively one of the highest ratings among all banks in the Middle East from the three international rating agencies Moody’s (A1), Standard and Poor’s (A), and Fitch Ratings (A+). The Bank’s ratings are supported by its strong financial indicators, asset quality, and high capitalization, in addition to its highly recognized and very stable management team, as well as strategic vision and stable funding base. NBK enjoys the most comprehensive banking presence with a local and international network with international presence in the world’s leading financial centers including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.