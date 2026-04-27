This achievement reflects the confidence of international institutions in the Bank’s performance and its ability to deliver a benchmark banking model

The award underscores the Bank’s strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and further strengthening its leading position in the Egyptian market

NBKEgypt continues to reinforce its standing by earning further accolades, driven by the delivery of innovative banking solutions and enhanced customer experiences

This international recognition highlights the quality and advancement of the Bank’s premium products and services, and its ability to efficiently meet evolving customer needs

Further reinforcing its market leadership while setting new benchmarks in delivering fully integrated banking services aligned with the highest international standards, National Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (NBK-Egypt) announced that it has been awarded Euromoney’s “Egypt’s Best for Premier Banking Award” for 2026. The award, granted annually by Euromoney to leading financial institutions worldwide, recognizes NBK–Egypt as the best bank in Egypt for premium banking packages and services. This recognition reflects the Bank’s strong performance against a rigorous set of criteria, including service quality, innovation, customer experience, the sophistication of financial solutions, and market impact. It reinforces NBK – Egypt’s leadership and growing standing in the Egyptian banking sector, while highlighting its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The award from Euromoney represents international recognition of the quality and sophistication of the Bank’s premium products and services, particularly those tailored for high-net-worth segments such as Privilege Banking and Beyond Banking. These offerings deliver a differentiated experience through a comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to clients’ lifestyles, combining convenience, flexibility, and bespoke solutions that exceed expectations. They are designed to enable effective wealth management and growth, enhancing clients’ personal and professional aspirations both within Egypt and internationally.

Strategic Leadership Reinforcing International Confidence

This prestigious global recognition underscores the strong confidence international institutions place in NBK – Egypt’s performance, highlighting its ability to set a benchmark for excellence in modern banking.

Beyond recognizing outstanding performance, this achievement represents a direct testament to the success of the Group’s strategic vision in the Egyptian market, which is anchored in delivering sustainable growth driven by diversification, resilience, and the ability to adapt to evolving economic conditions.

NBK – Egypt has firmly established a leading presence in the Egyptian market, one of the region’s largest markets offering significant investment potential, by capitalizing on the Group’s scale, institutional depth, and global expertise, while embedding best-in-class banking practices across its operations. This strategy continues to strengthen the Bank’s ability to deliver sophisticated, forward-looking financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

Furthermore, this recognition underscores the strength and effectiveness of the Bank’s business model, as well as its ability to strike a disciplined balance between growth, governance, and risk management, reinforcing the confidence of investors and international institutions while supporting the sustainability of its long-term performance. It further underscores the strength of NBK Group’s long-term strategic vision since its entry into the Egyptian market in 2007, with NBK – Egypt now representing the largest Kuwaiti investment in the country.

Strategic Execution Reflecting the Highest Standards of Excellence

The Bank continues to invest in strengthening its technological infrastructure and expanding its digital capabilities, enabling the delivery of a seamless, end-to-end banking experience defined by efficiency, agility, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of diverse customer segments, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.

In parallel, the Bank places strong emphasis on building long-term client relationships grounded in trust and value creation, enhancing customer satisfaction and supporting sustainable growth. This approach further reinforces NBK – Egypt’s commitment to its role as a leading financial institution contributing meaningfully to the development of the Egyptian banking sector.

NBK – Egypt has been at the forefront of digital transformation, accelerating the evolution of its banking capabilities through sustained strategic investments. This has enabled the Bank to deliver a seamless, fully integrated digital banking experience, empowering customers to manage their financial needs with ease, flexibility, and convenience—anytime, anywhere.

It also adopts a disciplined, insight-driven approach grounded in rigorous analysis of market dynamics, enabling the design and delivery of advanced, tailored banking solutions that address the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients, while redefining the customer experience beyond the traditional scope of banking services.

Complementing this approach, the Bank continues to invest in its digital channels and technology infrastructure, expanding electronic banking services while enhancing efficiency and elevating the overall customer experience. These efforts are closely aligned with the national digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda set by the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt, and are fully consistent with the strategic priorities of Egypt Vision 2030.