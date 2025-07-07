Al-Ablani: We are committed to launching innovative training initiatives that foster creativity and empower Kuwaiti youth

Our goal is to equip a new generation with the skills needed to drive technological progress and actively contribute to the growth of the national economy

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has concluded the Full Stack Developer Bootcamp—an intensive 14-week training initiative held at the Bank’s headquarters in collaboration with CODED Academy. The program aims to strengthen the technical capabilities of young professionals in the banking sector, equipping them with advanced skills in programming and technology to support the industry’s digital transformation.

The closing ceremony of the program was attended by members of NBK’s executive management led by Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at NBK, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi, Group Chief Operating Officer at NBK, and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK, alongside senior leaders from both the Bank and CODED Academy.

During the event, certificates were awarded to the 19 trainees who successfully completed the program. Graduates presented their final projects, showcasing the technical skills and practical knowledge they gained throughout the training program, which drew highly favorable reactions from the audience.

The program was designed to equip trainees with professional competencies in software development, introducing them to advanced and comprehensive programming techniques and their practical applications in the workplace. It was structured in two phases: the first—a two-week selection and foundational stage—aimed to assess participants’ technical readiness and commitment to the program’s rigorous standards. The second phase, spanning 12 weeks, provided an immersive experience in advanced programming languages and integrated development techniques, enabling trainees to apply their skills in real-world scenarios.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK, stated: “NBK’s organization of this distinguished program in collaboration with CODED Academy reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth. We remain dedicated to launching innovative training initiatives, educational programs, and targeted workshops that foster creativity, drive innovation, and prepare young talent to navigate today’s competitive job market with confidence.” He further noted that NBK offers full-time employment opportunities to top-performing graduates of the program.

Al-Ablani emphasized that, in line with NBK’s pioneering role in driving digital transformation and its firm belief in the importance of empowering national talent, the Bank remains deeply committed to supporting Kuwait’s strategic technological agenda. He noted that NBK continuously works to enhance the digital capabilities of Kuwaiti professionals by equipping them with the technical skills necessary to contribute effectively to the nation’s economic development, address future challenges, and stay abreast of rapid technological advancements—across all sectors in general, and the banking industry in particular.

He emphasized that NBK remains committed to leaving a lasting social impact by supporting a wide range of programs and initiatives focused on developing highly skilled national talent. He added that Kuwaiti youth possess immense potential and capabilities that, with the right guidance and nurturing, can be effectively harnessed to advance the nation’s sustainable development goals.

NBK plays a pivotal role in shaping the development journey of the current generation of Kuwaiti youth, placing strong emphasis on programs and initiatives designed to equip young individuals with the knowledge and skills essential to their personal growth and the long-term prosperity of Kuwaiti society as a whole.

Furthermore, NBK remains firmly committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancement, continuously embracing innovation to pave the way for a successful digital future. The Bank consistently rolls out targeted training programs and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and building specialized skill sets, including programming languages, coding, data analysis, and other key competencies essential to the evolving digital landscape.

