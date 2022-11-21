As a platinum sponsor, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Loyac’s are launching “KONTINUE” program. This social entrepreneurship program is co-created with Babson College, the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States and the number one institution in the world for entrepreneurship education.

The program aims to introduce young adults between the ages of 17 to 30 to the world business and to turn their ideas into action. The 7-week program will kick off on January 7, 2023. All participants should apply throughwww.LOYAC.org.

The program is exclusively designed for young adults interested in developing an entrepreneurial mindset to advance their career oe youth looking for support to move their business idea from thought to action and entrepreneurs who want to grow their business.

NBK Senior Public Relations Officer, Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel said, “NBK’s sponsorship and participation in the program comes as a part of its strategic partnership with LOYAC. NBK is dedicated towards supporting youth and empowering them towards achieving their goals.”

““KONTINUE” is one of these initiatives that help invest and support young youths. NBK supported KON for seven consecutive years. The program provides its expertise to young people through training sessions and workshops and looks forward to seeing the participants moving into key leadership roles in their near future,” she added.

“Eligible applicants should have a business idea in mind, they will begin to develop their business model using Babson’s Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology to launch and grow their business, as well as incorporate a social angle to their operation”, said Iman Al Omar, Loyac’s Learning and Development Manager.

“The following weeks of the program will consist of workshops led by industry experts covering various aspects of launching and running a startup”, she added.

“Participants will get hands-on experience learning how to monetize their business idea, fund their startup, cover legal paperwork, while maintaining a healthy and positive mental outlook. Additionally, local entrepreneurs will be delegated to work one-on-one with each business idea to provide personalized mentorship throughout the course of the program”, Al Omar stressed.

The program focuses on critical foundational entrepreneurial leadership skills and start-up theory which will include topics such as identifying user needs, creating and capturing value, differentiation, targeting customers and knowing the right metrics, prototyping and market testing.

At the end of the program, participants will have a market validated business idea that provides a solution to a social challenge in Kuwait, run through up to 3 versions of an MVP based on market research and be better equipped to launch their business idea in the market.

