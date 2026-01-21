Al Kooheji:

National competencies and talents accounted for 90% of new recruits.

Localization rates rose to 76.8 %, ranking among the highest in the banking sector.

%, ranking among the highest in the banking sector. NBK received more than 8,000 CVs, resulting in 249 new hires.

A total of 68 new recruits joined in the fields of science and technology (STEM).

In 2025, the Bank further strengthened its workforce by attracting top national talent.

We will continue to support Kuwait’s strategic agenda and expand national employment in the private sector.

In a year marked by accelerating digital transformation and intensifying competition for specialized skills, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) distinguished itself as a leading force in attracting, empowering, and developing national talent. Throughout 2025, the bank significantly strengthened its workforce through new hires, achieved tangible progress in its Kuwaitization rates, and expanded its investments in developing the next generation of local competencies, particularly in digital and technical fields.

This strategic momentum reflects NBK’s deep commitment to supporting Kuwait’s national agenda, strengthening the participation of national talent in the private sector, and building a future-ready workforce capable to leading the banking sector through innovation.

An Exceptional Year in Talent Attraction

The Group Human Resources - Talent Acquisition Department delivered one of its strongest performances to date, further affirming NBK’s position as the employer of choice for ambitious national talent. During the year, the Bank participated in six major job fairs across Kuwait, enabling meaningful engagement with thousands of job seekers, showcasing its diverse career pathways, and highlighting its expanding opportunities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, reflecting its strong focus on innovation and digital transformation.

These events played a key role in attracting the top national competencies and talents to NBK, building a strong pipeline of qualified candidates to support its digital transformation strategy, and reinforcing its presence among graduates and young professionals seeking meaningful career opportunities within the financial sector.

Moreover, NBK’s participation in these events generated strong interest, with the Bank receiving more than 8,000 CVs in 2025, underscoring the high level of trust and confidence the Kuwaiti community places in NBK as a leading employer and talent destination.

A Bigger and More Diverse Workforce

From this extensive pool of applicants, NBK recruited 249 new employees during the year, marking a notable increase and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its capabilities in line with evolving market demands.

Most notably, Kuwaiti nationals accounted for 90% of these new hires, reflecting NBK’s leadership in supporting national employment and providing sustainable career opportunities for Kuwaitis.

More specifically, the Bank’s recruitment strategy focused on attracting talent in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), with 68 new hires in these vital disciplines. These additions strengthen the Bank's capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science and analytics, software engineering, and digital product development. They also play a pivotal role in advancing NBK’s digital transformation journey, enabling continued innovation and the delivery of enhanced banking experiences.

Higher Kuwaitization Rates

One of NBK’s most notable achievements in 2025 was raising its Kuwaitization rate to 76.8% of its total workforce, placing it among the highest in the banking sector.

This achievement reflects the Bank's commitment to supporting Kuwait’s vision of increasing national participations in the private sector and underscores its conviction that national talent is the cornerstone of its long-term success and sustainability.

By prioritizing local recruitment, NBK contributes to strengthening Kuwait’s economic development and building a workforce that embodies the values ​​and aspirations of the local community.

On this occasion, Gadeer Al Kooheji, VP - Head of Talent Acquisition, commented on the Bank's achievements in attracting and developing talent during 2025, stating:

“At NBK, we are deeply proud of the tangible progress we have achieved this year in attracting national talent and enhancing our Kuwaitization rates, reflecting our firm commitment to supporting Kuwait’s vision and empowering the country’s youth. We have witnessed a strong interest from outstanding candidates, and through our participation in major job fairs, we have been able to attract a select group of high-caliber talents who represent a valuable addition to the Bank”.

“The achievement of a Kuwaitization rate of 76.8%, alongside the recruitment of 249 new employees, 90% of whom are Kuwaiti nationals, underscores the success of our strategy in building a national workforce capable of shaping the future of the banking sector. Moreover, the recruitment of 68 professionals in STEM disciplines strengthens our readiness for digital transformation and reinforces our competitive edge across technical and digital domains,” Al Kooheji added:

“We continue to invest in human capital through advanced training programs, leadership development pathways, and specialized academies, firmly believing that national talent is the cornerstone of realizing our future vision and reinforcing the Bank’s leadership position, both locally and regionally,” Al Kooheji concluded.

Developing the Next Generation of Leaders

It is worth noting that NBK’s employment strategy goes beyond recruitment to encompass sustained investment in the development of its employees through comprehensive training programs, structured leadership pathways, and specialized academies, designed to equip Kuwaiti talents with world-class skills.

The Bank’s development ecosystem includes foundational programs for new graduates, leadership tracks for high-potential employees, specialized academies in cybersecurity, data and digital transformation, as well as training initiatives delivered in collaboration with leading global institutions.

A National Workforce Spearheading the Digital Transformation Journey

As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, NBK recognizes that its long-term success is fundamentally anchored in the strength of its human capital. This is why attracting STEM talent represents a strategic priority in building an integrated ecosystem capable of driving digital innovation and strengthening cybersecurity.

By embedding these advanced disciplines across all its operations, NBK continues to consolidate its position as one of the region’s leading banks in delivering best-in-class cutting-edge financial solutions.

A Solid Foundation for the Future

NBK’s recruitment achievements in 2025 reflect more than strong numbers; they represent a long-term vision centered on national development, innovation, and sustainable growth. The Bank's success in attracting and nurturing Kuwaiti talent underscores its capacity to shape the future of the financial sector and support Kuwait’s broader economic objectives.

With the continued expansion of its national workforce, rising Kuwaitization rates, and the growth of its development programs, NBK remains firmly on its paths to building a solid foundation for the future, anchored in empowering national youth, creating meaningful career opportunities, and cultivating the next generation of banking leaders.