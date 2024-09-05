Dubai: Multi-award winning, 2024 Cannes juror and esteemed creative leader – Nayaab Rais – has been promoted to the position of Executive Creative Director at FP7McCann.

Nayaab brings multi-national, cross-sector experience having worked across Europe, MENA and APAC, with brands including Mastercard, Coca Cola, HSBC, Kraft and Emirates. She was recognized as a top 15 creative director globally by the Big Won rankings and is driven by a passion to create work that makes brands famous and drives business growth.

In her new role, Nayaab will work closely with Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer, to help further drive the agencies creative vision and its impact on business growth for clients. She will also join MCN’s Creative Leadership Council, responsible for elevating the creative product across MCN agencies and ensuring seamless collaboration across creativity, data, tech and media.

This year, Nayaab judged the esteemed Brand Experience and Activation Lion at Cannes and has previously judged at most of the international awards shows like One Show, Clios, LIA, and New York Fest among others. Her work helped FP7McCann rank no.1 in Cannes Lions shortlists across MENAT and get recognized for its work with global brands including Mastercard, McDonald’s and Arla.

Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer - FP7McCann, commented: “Today, we honor more than just a promotion; we celebrate a journey of creativity, dedication, and sheer brilliance. Nayaab is not only a great creative who knows the agency inside out, but she is also an inspiring, empathetic, and warm leader. She will help me nurture and lead our talents and drive our creative vision to new heights. I could not be happier to have her by my side on this incredible new adventure.”

Nayaab Rais, Executive Creative Director – FP7Mccann, added: “For me, agencies are all about the people, and I’m excited to partner with the brilliant gents - Federico, Tarek Ali Ahmed, and Tarek Miknas - to further build on FP7McCann’s formidable legacy. I’m passionate about fostering environments where creatives can do their best work and where DE&I is so deeply embedded that it becomes second nature. So, the focus will be on ensuring our diversity remains our greatest strength, our client relationships and their brands reach new heights of success, and our creative excellence continues to sparkle (especially with some shiny new metals).”

