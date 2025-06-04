In light of the recent statement issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) regarding the initiation of concrete steps by several digital platforms specializing in fractional real estate investment to establish investment funds and obtain the necessary licenses for underwriting and promotion activities, Nawy Shares proudly affirms its position as the first entity to champion this regulatory path forward under the leadership and supervision of the FRA.

Nawy Shares is the fractional investment arm of Nawy, Egypt’s leading real estate platform. It was launched to provide flexible and secure investment opportunities in the real estate market, enabling individuals to own shares in real estate units thus promoting financial inclusion and expanding access to real estate investment.

Nawy Shares extends its sincere appreciation to the Financial Regulatory Authority for its pioneering efforts in regulating Egypt’s non-banking financial sector, its commitment to protecting investors, and its dedication to reinforcing principles of transparency and trust in this vital industry.

For over a year and a half, Nawy Shares has worked closely with the FRA’s technical and legal departments to understand the legislative and regulatory requirements needed to formalize its business model.

We commend the Authority’s diligent work in establishing a clear and robust regulatory framework for fractional real estate investment models one that ensures investor protection and long-term sector growth.

The Authority’s announcement today marks a significant milestone and a culmination of collaborative efforts, laying the groundwork for a promising and well-regulated investment sector.

In its official statement, the FRA noted:

“The positive response from the applying companies reflects a growing awareness of the importance of adhering to legal frameworks and a clear desire to operate under an organized regulatory umbrella that safeguards all parties and contributes to market stability.”

Nawy Shares considers this recognition from the Authority a testament to its unwavering commitment, from day one, to legal compliance and regulatory alignment and to building a reliable, innovative investment model.

Ayman Magdy, Managing Director of Nawy Shares, commented:

“At Nawy Shares, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. What began as an idea has now become a tangible, regulated reality. From concept to execution, our vision has always been to empower individuals to invest in real estate in a smart and secure way. We are excited to continue this journey under a clear regulatory framework that protects investors and enhances market confidence.”

Nawy Shares is proud to be one of the first platforms to officially submit a request to establish a real estate investment fund and obtain the necessary licenses a move that reflects its deep commitment to operating within a sustainable and legally sound environment.

Nawy Shares looks forward to continue collaboration with the Financial Regulatory Authority and all stakeholders to grow and support this innovative investment model, offering secure, accessible, and forward-looking opportunities tailored to the needs of Egyptian investors.