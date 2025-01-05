Cairo – In a strategic move to expand its offerings and to continue reshaping the Egyptian real estate market, Nawy, Africa’s largest proptech platform that simplifies the buying, selling, and real estate investing journey for customers across Egypt, has initiated the acquisition of ROA, a company renowned for its innovative approach to property management. This acquisition paves the way for the launch of Nawy Unlocked, a service designed to help property owners generate income from unused or unfinished properties with ease and efficiency.

Launched in January 2023, ROA is renowned for its pioneering vision and transformative strategies in property management & rental development. Through its relentless commitment to innovation, ROA not only anticipates the future of real estate but actively shapes it, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, tenant satisfaction, and operational excellence. The company was created to address a significant gap in the real estate market: the untapped potential of underutilized and unfinished properties. With many property owners unable to generate returns on their assets due to limited time, expertise, or resources to manage them effectively, ROA provides a streamlined and comprehensive service to bridge this gap.

ROA’s success was built on its innovative approach to real estate management, focusing on delivering premium finishes and scalable construction solutions that ensured lasting value for property owners. Building on the success of initiatives like Nawy Shares and Nawy Now, Nawy Unlocked continues this legacy by providing a seamless solution for transforming underutilized units into reliable income streams. The service combines property refurbishment, high-quality finishing, and seamless rental management to unlock the true value of real estate investments.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Nawy as the company looks to continue to innovate and expand its offerings,” said Mahmoud Abdel Maksoud, MD of Nawy Unlocked. “With Nawy Unlocked, we’re bringing ROA’s expertise and our commitment to excellence together to provide property owners with a hassle-free, end-to-end solution that maximizes the potential of their investments.”

Key features of Nawy Unlocked:

Comprehensive Finishing & Furnishing: Transforming semi-finished, unfurnished, or core-and-shell units into rental-ready properties.

Effortless Property & Rental Management: From finding tenants to managing leases, Nawy Unlocked handles it all.

High-Quality Execution: Leveraging standardized materials and trusted contractors for consistent, premium results.

Financial Assistance: Nawy Unlocked offers a unique solution by covering up to 50% of the finishing costs, which are then recovered gradually from the rental income.

“Our vision has always been to empower property owners,” added Mostafa El-Beltagy, CEO of Nawy. “With Nawy Unlocked, we’re taking this mission to new heights by integrating ROA’s expertise into Nawy’s ecosystem. Together, we’re setting a new standard in the real estate industry.”

As Nawy continues to lead innovation in the proptech space, Nawy Unlocked demonstrates the company’s dedication to delivering value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of property owners.