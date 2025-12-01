Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The National Automotive and Vehicles Academy (NAVA) signed a strategic agreement with CEER, the first Saudi automotive company and Saudi-born EV brand, to launch an Intermediate Diploma Program in Automotive Manufacturing Technology. The agreement took place during “Generation Future Day” at the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Riyadh, under the patronage of H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The partnership aims to advance the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia and strengthen national capabilities in electric vehicle manufacturing by training and qualifying 300 Saudi trainees in the coming years. This effort supports industrial localization, enhances national productivity, and contributes to preparing a new generation of Saudi talent capable of leading the sector, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals for developing competitive national industries.

Mr. Mohammed Al-suhaim, Managing Director of NAVA Academy, affirmed that the agreement represents an extension of the academy’s commitment to supporting the national industrial transformation. He said: “At NAVA, we are proud to be an active partner in developing the electric vehicle sector in the Kingdom. Our role goes beyond delivering training programs; it extends to empowering Saudi youth to join high-quality jobs within leading national companies like Ceer, which enhances the presence of national talents in modern industries.”

James DeLuca, CEO of CEER, stated: “As part of our role in igniting the Kingdom’s automotive industry, we believe that developing national talent is a key driver of innovation and growth. As a founding partner of NAVA, we are committed to equipping Saudi technicians with the knowledge and skills needed to lead the future of the automotive sector in the Kingdom.”

About the National Automotive and Vehicles Academy (NAVA):

It is worth noting that the National Automotive and Vehicles Academy “NAVA” was established in partnership with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), becoming the first training institution of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa as a leading educational platform and an advanced national center for qualifying Saudi talent in the fields of vehicle manufacturing and maintenance of all types, with a special focus on electric vehicle technologies.

The academy was built with a clear vision that enables trainees to adapt to an educational environment that simulates real industrial workplaces, given its proximity to factories and production lines within the King Salman Complex in King Abdullah Economic City. NAVA’s programs are based on the latest curricula and the highest global training standards.

Among its future objectives, the academy aims to support the Kingdom’s vision for localizing vehicle manufacturing by building a strong base of qualified national talent, attracting global industrial companies, and preparing a generation capable of leading the industrial transformation in the Kingdom. One of its major targets is to train more than 10,000 trainees by the year 2030, and to contribute to providing thousands of training opportunities annually.

NAVA does not focus solely on the electric vehicle sector; its educational programs extend to internal combustion engine vehicles and reach the broader industrial sector in accordance with the latest global technologies.

About CEER – www.CEERmotors.com

CEER is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, CEER is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, US$21 billion to trade balance improvement and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), partners with BMW to provide CEER with more than 100 years of technical know-how in the vehicle development and manufacturing process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.