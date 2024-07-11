Dubai, UAE – Natuzzi Italia proudly announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the Italian National Day celebrations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These prestigious events, held under the theme "Together, for a peaceful coexistence," took place on June 2, 2024, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and on June 5, 2024, at One & Only One Za’abeel in Dubai.

The Italian National Day celebrations are highly anticipated events that highlight the strong diplomatic and cultural relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates. Natuzzi Italia’s sponsorship underscores the brand's commitment to supporting cultural initiatives and enhancing the Italian presence in the region.

Mr. Mikdad Babhrawala, Chief Executive Officer of Western Furniture LLC, expressed his pride in supporting these significant events, stating, "At Natuzzi Italia, we are honored to be a part of the Italian National Day celebrations in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These occasions not only highlight the rich cultural legacy of Italy but also foster a spirit of unity and peaceful coexistence. Our sponsorship underscores our commitment to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the bonds between our nations."

The Italian National Day events featured a series of cultural performances, culinary delights, and networking opportunities, providing guests with an immersive experience of Italian culture and heritage. As a Gold Sponsor, Natuzzi Italia had the privilege of presenting its exquisite range of furniture, reflecting the brand’s dedication to elegance, innovation, and sustainability.

Visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website https://westernfurniture.ae/natuzzi-italia/ or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.

About NATUZZI S.P.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, the Natuzzi Group designs, manufactures, and sells an extensive collection of sofas, armchairs, furniture, and home furnishing accessories. The Natuzzi Group is the largest Italian furniture company and the only global player in the sector, with seven production plants, twelve sales offices, and over 1,200 points of sale across the world. Ethics and social responsibility, innovation, industrial know-how, and the integrated management of the entire value chain are the strengths that have made the Natuzzi Group the market leader. Natuzzi S.p.A. has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. The Group is certified ISO 9001 and 14001. www.natuzzi.com

