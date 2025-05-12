United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Saudi actress and singer Aseel Omran has partnered with Motorola to become an ambassador for the brand coinciding with the phone maker’s Middle East launch of its latest premium flagship flip phone, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

The Riyadh-born star, who boasts over 6.5 million Instagram followers, embodies the shared values of iconic design and cutting-edge technology that Motorola champions. As a symbol of empowerment for Saudi women, Omran rose to fame through reality TV shows like ‘Gulf Stars’ and ‘Hiya wa Huwa.’ Her collaborations with international producers, including the renowned RedOne, have cemented her status in the competitive Arab music scene.

Her status as a role model and style icon in the Arab world, coupled with her ability to connect authentically with the youth, embodies the brand's ethos of authenticity and confidence. Aseel's partnership with Motorola not only enhances the brand's appeal but also reinforces its dedication to creating cultural heroes inspiring the next generation of icons.

Motorola has consistently positioned itself at the intersection of lifestyle and technology, forging partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Swarovski, Pantone and Bose. These collaborations underline Motorola's commitment to blending culture, iconic design, and lifestyle experiences with cutting-edge innovation, creating products that resonate deeply with diverse cultural aesthetics and technological advancements.

Omran's confidence to choose the path less walked, her diversity and innovation in her roles, and her strong connection with the youth in the region make her the perfect ambassador for Motorola. Aseel actively uses her social media platforms to connect with fans and promote important causes, such as her work with the UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency). Her partnership with Motorola will enhance how she discovers, shares, and connects with her vast social media audience.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Motorola, a brand that shares my passion for blending iconic style and design with the latest cutting-edge technology,” said Omran. “I’m excited to use the power of technology to connect with my audience in new and inspiring ways, and to continue empowering women across the Kingdom and the region.”

Vinayak Shenoy, Marketing Director, MEA, Motorola, said: “We’re excited to welcome Aseel Omran to the Motorola family as our first ambassador in the Middle East. Aseel’s talent and influence make her a role model who has defied cultural norms to define her own path and empower others, aligning perfectly with our values of ‘flipping the script’ and ‘Make it Iconic.’ This partnership will help us engage with a wider audience, showcasing the power of cultural diversity, lifestyle, innovation and collaboration within the region.”

Motorola razr 60 Ultra: Redefining the foldable experience

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is the company’s latest flip phone, blending iconic design with cutting-edge technology to deliver a premium and personalized experience. Ultra-compact and crafted with premium finishes like Alcantara and real wood, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra redefines the foldable experience with its powerful and intelligent moto AI integration.

Featuring a versatile outer screen backed by the lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon® AI engine and 68W TurboPower™ charging—the fastest in any flip phone—the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra delivers both performance and style in one sleek fold. For more information, click here.