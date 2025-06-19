Nations of Sky, the leading real estate development company, has launched a new project, Zomra. It is the largest residential project in the heart of the Fifth Settlement, in a prime location surrounded by the region's major projects.



The project is located directly on 90th Street in the most exclusive area of the Fifth Settlement, increasing investment returns for clients, especially in light of the high demand for projects in East Cairo, where residential property prices recorded the highest average prices over the past year compared to other areas, amid continued strong demand and new offerings.



For his part, Eng. Tamer Nabil, Vice Chairman of Nations of Sky, stated that the Zomra project is the first and strongest project in East Cairo currently in terms of location, design, and services. What confirms the company's strength and commitment is that it is expected to be completed in just three years.



He added that despite the large size of Zomra project, its built-up area does not exceed 20%, compared to 80% for green spaces. This is a principle that Nations of Sky is keen to adopt in its projects, given its priority to sustainability and quality of life in its projects, and its adoption of the highest levels of luxury.



Nabil emphasized the company's commitment to the speed and quality of construction at the highest levels, adding that the project, like other Nations of Sky projects, is distinguished by its prime location. It is located minutes away from the American University, Cairo International Airport, and the southern and northern 90th Streets, and is surrounded by the most upscale residential areas, such as the Golden Square and the distinguished commercial areas of the Fifth Settlement.



In a related context, Tamer Abdel Shafi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Financial and Operational Sector, stated that Zomra project is exceptional due to its prime location in the Golden Square in the Fifth Settlement, which is considered one of its most outstanding features. It also stands out from other projects in many ways, such as its unique modern design that combines comfort, privacy, and natural lighting for all units, creating a new world of luxury and making it an attractive element for foreign investment.



Abdel Shafi, who represents one of the most distinguished cadres in the real estate development market and has joined the company's elite to begin a new series of successes in the Egyptian market, added that the company's goal is to strengthen the local economy by attracting more foreign investment, as well as providing residential and commercial units that meet market needs.



Lamia El-Sharkawy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Commercial Sector at Nations of Sky, confirmed that the launch of Zomra coincided with the launch of Jirian project, noting that the company will soon launch the distinguished units of Nations of Sky Jirian, located in a unique location and offering services. This confirms the company's commitment to achieving its plans to become one of the largest developers in Egypt and its commitment to achieving targeted real estate investment plans across its projects in both East and West Cairo, in addition to its coastal projects.



She emphasized the availability of all services in the Zomra project, placing it among the most distinguished and luxurious residential communities in Egypt, not just East Cairo. She also emphasized that the company's motto is to provide the highest level of luxury services.



Lamia pointed out that the project is based on a unique philosophy that works to strengthen relationships between its residents, creating a cohesive team, or Zomra, united by shared values of respect for public taste and love of nature.



She also highlighted the harmony and consistency between the various elements of the residential project, whether in terms of architectural design, space distribution, or demographics, in addition to sustainability, which Nations of Sky considers an unwavering approach, as it helps reduce operating costs through energy-efficient and resource-efficient systems.