Muscat: Contributing meaningfully to the nation’s sustainability transformation, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance and leasing company, continues to achieve significant milestones in sustainability and impact, reinforcing its commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, Operational, and Governance (ESG) principles at the heart of its long-term strategy. As highlighted in the company’s Sustainability Report 2025, National Finance has made exceptional progress across responsible financing, environmental stewardship, community empowerment, and operational excellence; aligning its growth trajectory with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040, while setting a strong benchmark for sustainable business practices within the nation’s financial sector.

Commenting on the company’s sustainability progress, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance stated, “At National Finance, sustainability is not viewed as a standalone initiative, but as a strategic imperative that shapes how we operate, grow, and create value. Our ESG journey reflects a deliberate commitment to responsible growth, balancing financial performance with environmental responsibility, social advancement, and robust governance. Through consistent, measurable action, we are proud to support the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 and to help advance a higher standard of ESG integration across the financial sector.”

A cornerstone of National Finance’s sustainability strategy is its continued commitment to responsible lending that actively supports SMEs and advances economic diversification. Through its financing activities, the company prioritizes enterprises and initiatives that strengthen non-oil sectors, enable entrepreneurship, and foster inclusive private sector growth. By channeling capital towards businesses and projects that generate long-term economic and social value, National Finance reinforces its role as a catalyst for sustainable development and a key enabler of the nation’s evolving, more diversified economy.

Under its Environmental pillar, National Finance achieved several notable milestones aimed at reducing its ecological footprint and promoting environmentally conscious practices across the organization. During the year, the company recorded a 19% reduction in petrol consumption and a 12% reduction in water usage, while also replacing 720,000 plastic bottles with sustainable glass alternatives. Supporting these efforts, the company’s internal ‘Be Green’ initiative continued to cultivate environmental awareness among employees, encouraging the adoption of sustainable behaviours in both professional and personal settings.

Further extending its environmental impact, National Finance partnered with the Environment Society of Oman (ESO) to support the Green Campus Initiative, engaging 80 students across 16 universities and colleges. The initiative played a pivotal role in fostering environmental stewardship among youth and equipping future generations with the awareness and capabilities needed to drive climate action and sustainable development.

Social impact and community empowerment remained central to the company’s ESG agenda throughout 2025. In partnership with the Dar Al Atta’a Tamkeen Program, National Finance supported the certification of 27 participants from underprivileged backgrounds as dental assistants, contributing towards economic empowerment and employability enhancement. Meanwhile, through its Himmah volunteer team, the company participated in the Ramadan Food Distribution Drive, extending support to 120 families in need.

Championing entrepreneurship and youth development, National Finance also continued its support for INJAZ Oman through The Company competition, helping students gain hands-on experience in launching and managing businesses. The accompanying exhibition brought together 320 student companies, with 40 progressing to the next stage, reflecting the initiative’s strong contribution towards nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Demonstrating its commitment to advancing SME development and economic diversification, National Finance further strengthened its partnership with Sharakah, supporting the 9th edition of the Imtidad SME Growth Program. In 2025, 12 Omani SMEs benefited from tailored advisory support that included more than 56 in-person follow-ups, 162 consultancy hours, and dedicated coaching sessions. Through such initiatives, the company continues to empower SMEs with the tools and strategic guidance needed to achieve sustainable business growth.

From an operational and governance perspective, National Finance continued to reinforce a culture built on accountability, transparency, and human capital development. In 2025, the company achieved a 92% Omanisation rate, reflecting its strong commitment to nurturing national talent. Employee engagement also remained a key priority, with 15% of the workforce participating in volunteering initiatives and contributing a total of 507 volunteer hours towards community-impact causes.

As sustainability continues to redefine the future of business and finance, National Finance remains steadfast in its commitment to leading by example; embedding ESG principles into its operations, advancing responsible financing, and inspiring broader industry transformation. Through its continued efforts, the company is helping establish a stronger roadmap for sustainable development within the financial sector, while contributing meaningfully towards a more resilient and sustainable future for the nation.