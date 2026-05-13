Cairo, Egypt — Global Advisors Communications participated in The American University in Cairo (AUC) Career & Internship Fair, where the team received more than 250 applications and engaged with over 500 students and graduates from various nationalities and academic backgrounds.

The event highlighted the strong interest among AUC students in pursuing career opportunities in Dubai and within the strategic communications and advisory sector.

Commenting on the participation, Shady Al Gohary, CEO and Head of the Advisory Board at Global Advisors Communications, said:

“We are always committed to attracting ambitious and exceptional talent from across the region. The level of calibers we met at AUC reflects a promising future for the communications and advisory industry.”

Global Advisors emphasized that the participation comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to invest in young talent and build a strong regional network of future professionals.

About Global Advisors:

Global Advisors is a leading strategic advisory agency, providing high-level counsel and support to public and private sector organizations. The agency supports its clients in operating with greater effectiveness and agility, strengthening their reputation and brand positioning, and expanding their networks and strategic partnerships.