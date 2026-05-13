Muscat, Reinforcing its commitment to nurturing national talent, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to launch a paid, training program in the field of Information Technology. The MoU comes within the framework of the “National Initiative for Digital Competencies – Makeen”, aligning with Oman’s evolving digital economy and aiming to strengthen pathways for building technical capabilities among Omani talent. Sohar International continues to renew its partnerships with the public sector, aligning efforts to achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes labour market development and employment generation as key national priorities.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Sohar International by its Chief People Officer, Mahira Al Raisi, representing the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, alongside Dr. Seema Saady Nasser AL Kaabi, Director General – Sector Stimulation & Future Skills, representing the Ministry, in the presence of a distinguished group of senior officials from both entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Mahira Al Raisi said, “At Sohar International, we view talent development as a strategic priority that enables us to innovate and remain competitive in an increasingly digital financial landscape. As banking evolves at the intersection of finance and technology, building a strong, future-ready talent pipeline is central to our institutional strategy. This initiative is designed to identify and prepare individuals for meaningful roles by providing early exposure to the standards and pace of a modern banking environment. By investing in talent at this stage, we are laying the foundation for professionals who can grow with the organization over time. We will work hand in hand with the government sector to achieve the objectives of Oman Vision, which aims to increase the proportion of the national workforce to 40% of total newly created jobs in the private sector by 2040.”

Dr. Seema Saady Nasser AL Kaabi, Director General – Sector Stimulation & Future Skills from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology added, “This cooperation reflects a broader national priority to align talent development initiatives with the evolving needs of the labour market, particularly in high-impact sectors such as Information Technology. It also reinforces the importance of integrating private sector participation into national efforts to ensure that skill development remains relevant, targeted, and responsive to real industry requirements. Through collaborations of this nature, we aim to enhance the overall quality and readiness of the national workforce, support employability, and contribute to building a knowledge-based and digitally enabled economy.”

Under the terms of the MoU, Sohar International will design and implement a one-year paid training program for up to 25 candidates in the field of Information Technology. Participants will receive a financial allowance throughout the program and will undergo quarterly performance evaluations aligned with professional banking standards. Upon completion, candidates who meet the bank’s evaluation criteria will be considered for employment opportunities, based on performance outcomes, reinforcing a merit-based approach to progression.

Participants will be selected based on criteria jointly defined by Sohar International and the Ministry, with the Ministry providing a pool of pre-qualified candidates drawn from national initiatives. The program will be delivered under a framework of shared oversight, with the Ministry coordinating candidate engagement and monitoring progress, while Sohar International oversees evaluation and ensures alignment with its professional standards.

This initiative directly supports national efforts of building a diversified, innovation-driven economy anchored in a skilled and competitive national workforce. By focusing on the Information Technology domain, a sector critical to the Sultanate’s economic diversification, Sohar International is aligning its people strategy with the country’s long-term priorities. Through carefully selected programs and partnerships, the bank continues to extend its impact beyond its core business, contributing to outcomes that are measurable, relevant, and in line with national ambitions.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om