MUSCAT: BankDhofar’s strategic trajectory offers a clear signal of how banking in Oman is evolving — from a focus on transactions to a focus on relationships. At a time when customers expect speed, convenience, and personal relevance, the bank has steadily repositioned itself as a customer-centric institution, blending digital innovation with human engagement to build long-term trust.

Digital transformation sits at the heart of this strategy. At COMEX 2025, BankDhofar showcased solutions such as Dhofar Pay, EasyMandate and EasyDebit, along with advanced digital onboarding tools. Together, these services point to a shift toward seamless, always-available banking where routine tasks are simplified and customers gain greater control over their finances. Rather than replacing human interaction, these tools are designed to make it more meaningful — freeing staff to focus on advisory and relationship roles.

At the same time, BankDhofar has not stepped away from physical presence. The expansion of its branch network to more than 145 locations nationwide underlines that accessibility remains essential, particularly in a geographically diverse country. Complementing this is the innovative “Bank on Wheels,” a fully equipped mobile branch that brings services directly to communities, supporting financial inclusion and personalised engagement. These efforts reflect a recognition that customer centricity is as much about reach and convenience as it is about technology.

Partnerships also play a strategic role in deepening relationships. BankDhofar’s collaboration with Taageer Finance is paving the way for integrated solutions such as Open Banking and virtual accounts, enabling customers to manage finances more smoothly across platforms. Its partnership with Mastercard, meanwhile, enhances payment security, digital capabilities, and cardholder privileges — features that directly shape everyday banking experiences.

Customer centricity further extends to segmentation and personalisation. Engagements with Al Riadah customers, for example, highlight a targeted focus on tailored Wealth Management and Privelage Banking services for high-value clients. This approach signals that the bank views relationships as nuanced and long-term, rather than one-size-fits-all.

Even infrastructure investments align with this philosophy. BankDhofar’s early adoption of cash recycling ATMs — the first in the Middle East — improves transaction speed, reduces queues, and enhances convenience. While such upgrades may appear operational, they directly influence how customers perceive service quality.

Industry recognition has followed these efforts. In 2025, BankDhofar received the Best Customer Experience Award – Oman, reflecting the impact of initiatives such as its mobile branches, feature-rich app, and service guarantees. The bank was also named Best Customer-Centric Banking Brand – Oman at the Global Brand Awards, underscoring its focus on digital solutions, personalised services, and robust customer feedback systems that support relationship-based banking.

Taken together, these developments illustrate a broader shift in philosophy: banking is no longer just about processing payments or approving loans. It is about understanding customer needs, anticipating expectations, and delivering value across multiple touchpoints. In Oman’s competitive banking landscape, BankDhofar’s journey suggests that the future belongs to institutions that treat relationships — not transactions — as their core currency.