Abu Dhabi: The Family Care Authority - Abu Dhabi (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development, has inaugurated the Service Centre and the Halfway Homes project in Al Dhafra Region, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring its ecosystem of services accessible to all segments of society and providing tailored, comprehensive support to every family member.

This launch marks a significant step in the authority’s actions to expand the reach of social and psychological care services and to strengthen family and community resilience across Abu Dhabi, contributing to the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and aligning with the goals of the UAE Year of Family 2026 declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Her Excellency Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General of FCA, Brigadier-General Hamdan Al Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, His Excellency Muhammad Al-Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Mohamed Al-Harthi, Prosecutor of Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, Hamad Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dhafra Hospital, Alyaa Al Hosani, Executive Director of Community Affairs at Mubadala, Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadia Senior Vice President – National Identity, Wellbeing and CSR at ADNOC Group, and a number of senior dignitaries and partners of the authority.

H.E. Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General, Family Care Authority, said: “The inauguration of these new facilities in Al Dhafra Region embodies our commitment to placing services within reach of families and all members of the community wherever they may be. It reflects an ambitious vision that extends from the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, to the depths of Al Dhafra Region, meeting the aspirations of families everywhere and responding to the needs of the community. Through these initiatives, we are working diligently to strengthen family cohesion, ensuring that every individual within the family receives the support and care they deserve, thereby contributing to the building of a cohesive and stable society. This geographical expansion of services carries a clear message: every family in Al Dhafra Region deserves support, care, safety and dignity, as well as opportunities for growth and prosperity, and enduring hope for a better future.”

The establishment of the Service Centre in Al Dhafra Region reflects the strategic role undertaken by the Family Care Authority as the regulator of social and family services under the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s vision of building an inclusive and cohesive society offering well-being and stability to all. Additionally, the opening of the Halfway Houses further reaffirms the authority’s Integrated Care Model for rehabilitation and reintegration, providing a safe and supportive environment for individuals recovering from addiction, enabling a smooth transition from treatment to independent living and facilitating their reintegration as productive members of society.

Through this qualitative step, the Family Care Authority aims to enhance and support family and community resilience by delivering integrated services focused on protecting the family and caring for its members. These services include counselling and guidance, care and support, foster care and alternative care support, empowerment and awareness, and supervised visitation, all of which translate the authority’s role into practical application by empowering all family members and the wider community through advanced programmes that ensure social stability and wellbeing for the residents of Al Dhafra Region.

About the Family Care Authority (FCA)

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi’s social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority’s mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.

For more information, please visit:

www.adfca.gov.ae

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Maroun Farah

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