One million Rubicon owners worldwide reflect the enduring appeal of Jeep brand's most capable nameplate

Earned the hard way, the milestone underscores Rubicon's legacy of uncompromising, factory-engineered trail capability

Jeep Middle East continues to strengthen Rubicon’s presence through an expanded regional line-up and its role within the global Twelve 4 Twelve product programme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The Jeep® brand today celebrates a major milestone as the legendary Rubicon nameplate for Wrangler and Gladiator reaches one million units sold worldwide, reinforcing its long-standing reputation for uncompromised capability and authentic, trail-proven performance.



Introduced as the Jeep brand's ultimate expression of off-road capability, the Rubicon trim has become the gold standard for trail performance, pairing uncompromising capability with the freedom and authenticity that define the Jeep brand. One million Rubicon owners worldwide have chosen the vehicle for its unmatched ability to conquer extreme terrain while remaining versatile enough for everyday driving. This enduring legacy continues to resonate strongly across the Middle East, where Rubicon remains a defining choice for customers drawn to Jeep’s unmatched capability and adventurous spirit.

Responding to sustained regional demand, Jeep Middle East has expanded its Rubicon line-up to offer customers greater flexibility, reintroducing the 3.6L powertrain through the Rubicon Extreme alongside the existing 2.0L offering. This expanded portfolio gives customers across the region the flexibility to select the Rubicon that best suits their driving preferences, while reinforcing Rubicon’s position within one of the world’s most passionate off-road communities.



“Reaching one million Rubicon sales globally is a significant milestone, not just for Jeep, but for the community of drivers who have made it what it is today,” said Sharoze Khan, Brand Head of Jeep Middle East at Stellantis Middle East. “Here in the Middle East, this legacy has built a particularly strong connection with customers who value genuine capability, versatility and freedom. As demand continues to grow, expanding our regional Rubicon line-up, reintroducing the 3.6L option and bringing more exclusive editions to the market means even more drivers across the region can experience the capability and character that have defined Rubicon for decades.”



Named after the legendary Rubicon Trail in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was introduced in 2003 as a purpose-built expression of off-road capability. Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers, affectionately known as the "Lunatic Fringe," with grit, determination and their personal credit cards, set out to design, engineer and develop the most capable Wrangler ever. The result was the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a vehicle that exceeded expectations because it was built from the start around what Jeep customers truly wanted.



Since its debut in 2003, Jeep Rubicon has set the standard for factory-engineered, off-road capability by delivering purpose-built hardware straight from the factory. The original Wrangler Rubicon introduced features like Tru-Lok locking differentials, a Rock-Trac 4:1 transfer case and heavy-duty underbody protection, establishing a strong foundation that has evolved with each generation through innovations, including disconnecting sway bars, brake traction control and enhanced recovery hardware.



Today, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rubicon models build on that legacy with advanced traction-management technology, Off-Road+ modes, Selec-Speed Control with Sand/Stuck recovery, lockers usable in high-range four-wheel drive, available WARN winches and available tires up to 35 inches, blending legendary mechanical strength with modern intelligence to deliver unmatched trail capability and confidence.



Wrangler Rubicon offers an available best-in-class crawl ratio and towing up to 2,268 kg, with the capability customers expect from a vehicle built to conquer demanding terrain. Jeep Gladiator Rubicon extends the same DNA into the pickup segment, delivering capability unique to its class, including advanced 4x4 technology, solid axles, open-air freedom, impressive towing capability of up to 3,493 kg and up to 780 kg payload, earning its distinction as the only Trail Rated pickup truck.



Building on the Rubicon legacy, the Jeep brand continues to roll out a yearlong series of limited-run Wrangler and Gladiator models through its global Twelve 4 Twelve product programme, giving customers across the Middle East even greater access to exclusive new interpretations rooted in Rubicon’s celebrated capability and spirit. In the region, editions already revealed include the Whitecap Edition and 85th Anniversary Edition, with more still to come, further reinforcing Rubicon’s versatility and enduring appeal within the regional Jeep portfolio.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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