Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, is proud to announce its return to COMEX 2025 – the Global Technology Show, taking place from September 8 to 11, 2025, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). With its continued commitment to digital innovation and enhancing customer experiences, the company is set to deliver a distinctive experience for visitors. At the National Finance booth, guests will enjoy an interactive experience that allows them to explore the latest digital solutions, a comprehensive range of financing offerings, as well as interactive activities that help promote financial awareness in an engaging way.

At the heart of National Finance’s presence at COMEX 2025 will be the unveiling of its newly launched digital finance application process, making it easier for customers to apply for financing anytime, anywhere. The service will be available through the company’s newly redesigned website which also offers improved navigation, responsive design, and personalized user experiences. Complementing this launch is the debut of the company’s AI assistant, an intelligent digital companion designed to guide customers through financing options, answer queries in real time, and provide seamless support across smart devices. These innovations reflect National Finance’s confident steps in leveraging AI and digital advancements to meet the diverse needs of individual and corporate customers.

As the nation’s premier platform for showcasing technological innovation and digitalization prowess, COMEX 2025 presents National Finance with a valuable opportunity to showcase its dynamic digital transformation and unveil the latest digital solutions that enhance the digital financing experience. Through its participation in this premier event, the company reaffirms its commitment to elevating customer experiences by adopting digital solutions that promote financial inclusion and support the achievement of sustainability goals, reflecting National Finance’s steadfast focus on excellence in customer service and technology-driven leadership.

Speaking in this context, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “Digital transformation has become the foundation for all organizational units. With ongoing digital innovations reshaping sector landscapes to provide services that are immediate, flexible, and fast – in line with customer expectations National Finance continues to invest in technologies that simplify financing solutions and enhance the experience for our valued customers. Our revamped website and AI-powered instant chat assistant are more than just tools; they represent an extension of our commitment to easy-to-use services, financial inclusion, and sustainable progress.”

Visitors to the National Finance booth at COMEX 2025 will have the opportunity to explore the company’s comprehensive range of financing solutions, which include financing for new and used vehicles, Consumer Durables Financing (CDF) for kitchens, furniture, electronics and electrical appliances, and a variety of Corporate Financing solutions. All these offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses, providing accessible, flexible, and efficient financial support. In line with Oman Vision 2040, National Finance will also highlight its sustainable financing solutions, which enable customers to make responsible decisions aligned with their financial plans, supporting long-term economic and environmental well-being.

Visitors to the National Finance booth will have the opportunity to experience the company’s renowned customer service excellence through personalized one-on-one interactions with experienced staff. These representatives are well-equipped to guide potential customers through an extensive range of offerings, each defined by the company’s commitment to fast, easy, and flexible service. In addition, the booth will feature dedicated sessions that showcase National Finance’s industry leadership, its strong focus on sustainability, and the impactful initiatives it is driving to create lasting value across the national landscape.

This year, National Finance is transforming the exhibition experience with a variety of engaging, interactive activities tailored for all visitors. This enhances visitors’ knowledge of financial literacy and the financing products offered by the company for diverse customer segments. The booth also features a variety of digital interactive games alongside immersive art installations, fostering a spirit of fun and connection, while highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering excellent services and purposeful community engagement.

In a standout feature of this year’s showcase, National Finance will have a mobile AI-driven robot roaming the exhibition hall, actively engaging with visitors, answering questions, and inviting attendees to the National Finance booth. This one-of-a-kind interactive robot is a powerful symbol of the company’s embrace of emerging technologies to create delightful, people-centric experiences.

National Finance invites all COMEX 2025 attendees to visit its booth and experience a future where finance is simpler, smarter, and more sustainable. Whether one is exploring financing options or curious about digital innovation, the company promises an engaging and informative experience for all.