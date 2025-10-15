Muscat: Exemplifying its commitment to child and community development, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, participated in the Oman Childhood Conference & Expo 2025. Marking its second edition, the event was organized by the Children First Association under the theme ‘Horizons of Rehabilitation and Empowerment for People with Disabilities in the Era of Emerging Technologies’. National Finance’s involvement reflected its broader social responsibility vision of fostering family stability, supporting child empowerment, and advancing education, all in alignment with the People and Society pillar of Oman Vision 2040.

Held from 14–16 October 2025, the event provided National Finance with a valuable platform to highlight the importance of nurturing financial literacy and responsible money habits from an early age; key foundations for sustainable community well-being and long-term socio-economic progress. The company’s booth offered a lively experience, featuring fun financial literacy games for children, spinning wheel challenges and exciting prizes, and an interactive wall where young participants shared their aspirations for the future. Adding to the engaging atmosphere, visitors could access a QR code linking directly to National Finance’s website for more information about its services, while on-site representatives actively interacted with attendees, addressed queries, and shared insights into the company’s comprehensive range of financing solutions.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: “It was a proud moment for us to take part in the Oman Childhood Conference, where meaningful discussions focused on empowering children through modern technological advancements. At National Finance, we firmly believe that children are the foundation upon which the nation’s future is built. By equipping them with financial knowledge and supporting the educators and families who shape their growth, we are helping to cultivate a more informed and resilient society, and securing a brighter future for the Sultanate of Oman.”

The second edition of the Oman Childhood Conference served as a vital national stage for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders committed to advancing children’s welfare, education, and development. National Finance’s participation built upon its enduring partnership with the Children First Association, reaffirming the company’s dedication to supporting initiatives that bolster children, safeguard their rights, and foster safe, inclusive, and nurturing environments where they can learn, grow, and thrive.

Through its Imtidad social responsibility arm, National Finance continues to champion initiatives that advance social welfare, community development, and sustainable socio-economic progress. By engaging in such meaningful endeavours, the company reaffirms its forward-thinking ethos and deep-rooted commitment to the holistic well-being of the communities it serves, extending its impact beyond financial prosperity to foster lasting positive change across society.