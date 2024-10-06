Muscat: In a commendable effort to promote environmental stewardship among college and university students, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has partnered with the Environment Society of Oman (ESO) to launch the innovative Green Campus Educational Initiative. This initiative is designed to enhance ecological awareness and inspire a sense of environmental responsibility among youth, empowering the leaders of tomorrow to take meaningful action. The formalization of this partnership took place during a signing ceremony between Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and the Honourable Dr. Amor Al Matani, ESO Board President, in the presence of esteemed representatives from both organizations.

The Green Campus Initiative 2024 will be the first competition of its kind in the Sultanate, designed to inspire the nation’s youth to reduce their environmental impact while advocating for sustainable policies and practices within their campuses. Participating colleges and universities will undertake practical assessments, planning, and implementation of projects aimed at minimizing their carbon footprints, and bolstering their contributions to planetary conservation for future generations. National Finance’s support for this initiative underscores the company’s commitment to empowering members of society to champion the cause of environmental sustainability.

Reflecting on the initiative, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi commented, “Our partnership with the Environment Society of Oman exemplifies our dedication to sustainability efforts, aligning with the objectives set forth in Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050. We acknowledge the vital role each individual plays in realizing these aspirations. By empowering students to address environmental challenges through this initiative, we aim to cultivate a generation of leaders capable of confronting the pressing issues facing our planet.”

The Honourable Dr. Amor Al Matani added, “We are proud to launch this landmark initiative in partnership with National Finance, which extends our efforts to instill sustainable environmental practices in Oman’s education sector. By targeting students in higher education, we are shaping the next generation to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours, ensuring that sustainability becomes ingrained in their personal and professional lives.”

National Finance’s support for the Green Campus Initiative transcends mere encouragement for youth to effect tangible environmental change; it embodies the company’s commitment to fostering healthy competition among students while educating and equipping them with the skills needed to drive positive change within their communities and environments. Furthermore, the initiative aims to enhance the nation’s sustainability priorities, showcasing the determination and enthusiasm of citizens in pursuing these vital goals.

Through this partnership with ESO, National Finance carries on the remarkable legacy of its Imtidad social responsibility arm, under which the company has been actively engaged in numerous green initiatives, social welfare efforts and the empowerment of the broader community.