Oman’s leading finance company, National Finance, recently introduced an automated WhatsApp service to cater to its clients’ various requirements. The enhanced service comes in line with the company’s vision toward adopting digital transformation and improving customer experience.

To avail the service, customers need to add the WhatsApp number to their contact list. Once added to the contact database, the customer can chat and get an immediate response. The service will be available 24*7, it will allow customers to send inquiries and request details on certain services. The inquires will be answered automatically in a timely manner.

Speaking on this enhanced service feature, Mr. Tariq Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance said: “WhatsApp platform is considered one of the fastest-growing and most popular network channels among all segments due to its speed, ease and security. While the company has remained steadfast in its mission to boost the interaction with clients and surpass their expectations, it also seeks to keep up with the latest developments in the market by harnessing technology in its operations in order to deliver fast, easy and flexible solutions.”

National Finance completes 35 years, has managed to build its reputation as the market leader trusted by thousands of customers across the Sultanate. National Finance offers a wide range of products targeting individual customers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through its 20 branches across the Sultanate.

Recognising its efforts, the company won many accolades recently such as the ‘Best SME Finance Solution 2021’ award by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) and the ‘Most Innovative Retail Finance – Automobile – Oman 2021’ Award by International Finance Awards. The company also won The ‘Best Non-Banking Financial Corporation’ at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2021.

