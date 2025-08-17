Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Desert Technologies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions and the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels — and a proud member of the “Made in Saudi” program — has announced, together with AlKhorayef Industries, the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement to advance Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in smart infrastructure. The partnership aims to combine both companies’ expertise to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the growing demands of the Kingdom’s industrial and infrastructure sectors in line with Vision 2030.

This partnership aims to combine the expertise of the two pioneering companies to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the growing needs of the industrial and smart infrastructure sectors. The agreement establishes a framework for joint commercial projects, technology integration, and resource sharing, enabling both parties to accelerate market entry for new products and services to the local and regional markets, fostering economic diversification and industrial growth.

The agreement was signed on behalf of AlKhorayef Industries by Mr. Mohammed G. Aljashaam, CEO of AlKhorayef Industries Company, and on behalf of Desert Technologies by Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies Group.

Partners’ Statements: Mr. Mohammed G. Aljashaam stated: “We are proud of this strategic partnership with Desert Technologies, a leader in the renewable energy sector. This agreement marks a significant step towards developing smart infrastructure solutions that support the Kingdom’s vital sectors and strengthen our ability to deliver integrated, innovation-driven, and high-quality services and solutions.”

He added: “The agreement establishes a framework for joint commercial projects, technology integration, and resource sharing, enabling both parties to accelerate the entry of new products and services into the market. Our collaboration will focus on developing and delivering advanced smart infrastructure systems aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, contributing to economic diversification and industrial growth.

Mr. Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly commented: “We are honored to partner with AlKhorayef Industries Company, which brings together deep industrial expertise with advanced technological solutions. This collaboration will enable us to develop intelligent systems that support the Kingdom’s transition toward a diversified and sustainable economy.”

He further added: “This strategic partnership is expected to open new opportunities for local manufacturing, technology transfer, and job creation, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for smart infrastructure innovation.”

About AlKhorayef Industries Company:

A leading Saudi industrial group with more than four decades of experience, AlKhorayef Industries is among the Kingdom’s most prominent industrial conglomerates. The company provides integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions serving the water, energy, agriculture, and oil & gas sectors, through an extensive network of facilities and projects inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

About Desert Technologies:

A Saudi leader in renewable energy and smart infrastructure solutions, Desert Technologies boasts a record of sustainable projects in over twenty-five countries. The company combines innovation with economic efficiency to deliver advanced solutions in solar energy, digital technologies, smart infrastructure systems for electric vehicle charging, and energy storage systems — creating a fully integrated energy ecosystem.

For more information:

https://www.desert-technologies.com

https://www.alkhorayef.com