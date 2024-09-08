Muscat: Strengthening its footprint across the Sultanate of Oman, and reaffirming its commitment to facilitating continued collaboration among its local partners, National Finance, the country’s leading finance company, recently hosted distinguished gatherings for both new and used auto dealer partners at its newly relocated branches in Sur and Nizwa. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to building robust business partnerships and improving accessibility and convenience for its customers, while showcasing its extensive range of financial solutions.

The gatherings were graced by a diverse group of new and established auto dealer partners, all of whom play a crucial role in National Finance’s extensive network. These partners have been key in delivering the company’s top-notch auto finance services to their valued customers. Representatives from National Finance warmly welcomed the dealers to the newly relocated branches, offering genuine hospitality and engaging in insightful discussions to strengthen future collaborations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we hold in high regard the collaborative spirit of our auto dealer partners, whose efforts are instrumental in delivering our auto finance solutions and helping customers realize their aspirations. Hosting these gatherings was our way of reaffirming our commitment to fostering innovative collaborations and expressing our heartfelt gratitude for their support. It was particularly special to welcome them to our newly established branches in Sur and Nizwa, marking a new chapter in our continued partnership.”

National Finance’s new branches boast a modern design that mirrors the company’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities, these branches incorporate advanced technologies and digital innovations, catering to a diverse range of customer needs, including those of corporates and local businesses. Furthermore, each branch is staffed by a team of customer service experts with a deep understanding of local market dynamics and individual requirements, ensuring that National Finance provides personalized solutions and outstanding service at every touchpoint.

National Finance boasts a robust branch network with 23 branches strategically located across the nation. This extensive presence allows the company to deliver tailored support and foster meaningful community connections, leveraging local insights to enhance and diversify its comprehensive product offerings.

As a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance is steadfast in its commitment to working closely with partner dealers to deliver exceptional services. Through the strategic placement of its branch locations, the company reinforces its dedication to supporting a variety of sectors in achieving their goals and empowering communities in the process.