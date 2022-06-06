Muscat: As a company that is built on strong pillars of ethicality, transparency, and philanthropy, National Finance has remained committed to fulfilling not only its responsibilities toward its customers, employees, and shareholders but also to the communities in which it operates. Under its Imtidad program, which is an independent wing established for sustainable community initiatives, the company has joined hands with leading charitable organisations and demonstrated its keenness to enhance community welfare and meet environmental goals. Acknowledging the same, the Ministry of Social Development has honoured National Finance with a CSR award for its ongoing efforts that have had a significant positive impact on the community.

The highly prestigious award ceremony was conducted on June 5 2022, at the Avani Muscat Hotel in Al-Seeb. The event witnessed the presence of H.H. Sayyid Kamil Al Said as the chief guest alongside H.E. Dr. Laila Ahmed Al Najjar. An important industry event that recognised the contributions of key players in the market.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Tariq Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance said, “We are indeed delighted to have received such a prestigious award from the Ministry of Social Development. At National Finance, the spirit of community welfare runs through each member of our team. This award comes as a testament to the dedication of our team to help enhance the lives of people, protect the environment, and raise a more socially conscious society.”

He further added saying, “Given the ever-changing market scenario and the complexities that it brings with it, it is critical that we look at social issues through a strategic lens so we can conceptualise programs that address the needs our communities. Our CSR initiatives contribute to building individual capabilities, generating sustainable employment opportunities, and nurturing an empowered community.”

National Finance’s Imtidad program has undertaken a number of initiatives that are centered on education, community, health, and environment. Following a holistic approach to CSR, National Finance will continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country while leading programmes that are thoughtful, strategic, and encompass the broad vision of the country.

Committed to playing a vital role in spearheading transformational change in the sector, fuelling growth, and advocating innovative practices, programs, and projects in the market,

National Finance seeks to provide safe, efficient, and transparent financial solutions for corporates, SMEs and individuals alike. At the same time, it also seeks to enable individuals to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities, therefore, encouraging entrepreneurship in the country. Through its dedicated efforts, National Finance has been consistently contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

-Ends-