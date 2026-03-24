Muscat: National Finance, Sultanate’s leading finance company, and Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development firm, have announced the selection of 12 new Omani enterprises for the fifth edition of the SME Growth Programme under the Imtidad initiative, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Building on the continued success of previous editions, the programme remains a flagship corporate social responsibility initiative by National Finance, delivered in partnership with Sharakah. The fifth edition will support a new group of high-potential SMEs representing diverse sectors across Oman, reflecting the depth of innovation and ambition within the country’s business landscape.

The selected SMEs for the 2026 edition come from different parts of Oman, reflecting the breadth of entrepreneurial talent across the country. The cohort includes Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shabibi’s Zulfa Centre for Psychological & Family Counselling; Muhannad Musa Al-Hanai’s Creative Packaging International, focused on innovative packaging solutions; and Fatima Said Al-Maawali’s Round in Oman, a destination management company delivering curated tourism experiences. Also selected are Asim Mohammed Al-Zadjali’s Abu Al-Reesh restaurant, Salem Khamis Al-Quraini’s Vitamin Cup Juices, Hazza bin Salem Al-Jahmani’s Wing Tech specialising in aerial and drone technologies, and Omar Talib Al-Ghafri’s Sayyar App, a smart mobility platform.

The group further includes Al-Salt Saleh Al-Rawahi’s SRT, providing air conditioning and maintenance services; Suad Abdullah Al-Mahrouqi’s Salis World, an education and training brand; Muntadhar Sharaf Al-Musawi’s Bin Omaira Labs offering medical laboratory services; Hamood Humaid Al-Habsi’s Al Jawhara Rest House in the hospitality sector; and Ahmed Abdullah Al-Abdali’s Dubal, specialising in organic fertilisers and agricultural solutions. Together, these twelve enterprises represent a diverse mix of industries poised for growth within Oman’s SME landscape.

The programme offers participants a structured development journey that combines Sharakah’s industry-certified Business Performance Monitoring Tool (BPMT), tailored mentorship, practical workshops, and specialised advisory support. Through this comprehensive approach, SMEs receive strategic guidance to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen financial planning, refine marketing strategies, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

An orientation session was recently held to introduce participants to the programme’s framework, objectives, and upcoming milestones. The session also provided an opportunity for networking and collaboration, setting the foundation for an impactful growth journey in the months ahead.

Commenting on the launch of the fifth edition, Tariq Al-Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “The SME Growth Programme under Imtidad continues to demonstrate our long-term commitment to empowering Omani entrepreneurs. With each edition, we aim to provide practical tools and meaningful mentorship that enable SMEs to build resilience and compete confidently in evolving markets.”

Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, added, “Our partnership with National Finance reflects a shared vision of nurturing capable and future-ready businesses. The fifth edition brings forward a new group of ambitious entrepreneurs, and we look forward to supporting them with structured guidance and measurable impact.”

As the fifth edition progresses, National Finance and Sharakah remain dedicated to expanding the reach of the programme and contributing to Oman’s long-term economic development goals in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om