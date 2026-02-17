National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority (UAQ FTZ), a government licensing authority committed to fostering business growth and attracting investment in Umm Al Quwain, marking the start of a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing banking services for businesses operating in the Northern Emirates.

Under this agreement, NBF has been appointed as one of UAQ FTZ’s preferred banking partners, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs and corporates licensed by or registering with UAQ FTZ. The partnership will facilitate a streamlined and structured bank account opening and onboarding experience, ensuring businesses have access to tailored financial solutions that enable growth and investment.

Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of NBF, commented: “Through this partnership, we aim to simplify banking for businesses in Umm Al Quwain, offering them the support and resources they need to thrive. Our collaboration with UAQ FTZ reflects NBF’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering SMEs and corporates across the UAE.”

As part of the MoU, NBF will allocate dedicated relationship and onboarding resources to assist UAQ FTZ clients, providing expedited account opening processes and personalised onboarding support. Additionally, NBF will share its expertise through knowledge sessions and training for UAQ FTZ’s frontline teams, ensuring seamless coordination and service delivery.

Johnson M. George, General Manager of Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority, said: “We are delighted to partner with National Bank of Fujairah, a trusted financial institution with a strong track record of supporting businesses. This agreement will enhance the experience of our clients by providing them with streamlined banking solutions and expert guidance.”

This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s economic development agenda and underscores the shared vision of NBF and UAQ FTZ to drive investment and business expansion in Umm Al Quwain and the wider Northern Emirates.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com