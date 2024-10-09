National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has secured sponsorship from Malabar Gold & Diamonds for its annual Fujairah Run for the sixth consecutive year, significantly enhancing and strengthening the event’s profile. This year’s run will take place on Saturday 23 November 2024.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the run reflects the commitment of the Emirate’s leadership to encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. It also aligns with NBF’s commitment to providing initiatives that support the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, and integral component of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director of International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, commented: “Now a key fixture in the UAE's sports calendar, the annual NBF Fujairah Run plays a crucial role in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among both residents and citizens. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we actively promote a healthy lifestyle among our employees through various fitness initiatives, fostering a culture of well-being within the organisation and the NBF Fujairah Run aligns seamlessly with the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles upheld by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, underscoring our unwavering commitment to positively impacting the community. Malabar Gold & Diamonds is thrilled to extend our partnership with NBF for the sixth consecutive year, contributing to its continued success”

Now in its eighth edition, the Fujairah Run is designed to attract all members of the community of all ages, from seasoned runners to novices. Starting and finishing at Fujairah Festival Square, near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, this year’s run will feature six categories that follow routes winding through the historic town of Fujairah and its scenic surroundings. These six categories include: 3km, 5km, 10km, 11km trail run and a run for the people of determination.

Commenting on the partnership, Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF said “The NBF Fujairah Run has been gaining more popularity each year, solidifying its status as a key event on the UAE’s sports calendar. We are continually seeking ways to garner support from both local and business communities. Our collaboration with Malabar Gold & Diamonds highlights our shared dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and equips us with the resources needed to make this our best run yet for both participants and spectators. We appreciate their ongoing support and eagerly anticipate welcoming even more runners this year.”

The annual event is expected to attract record attendance for this latest edition and will see an action-packed event programme to entertain participants and spectators. All participants will receive t-shirts, and medals and cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female participants in each run category.

Registration for the event is open for individuals at https://fujairahrun.com/. Registration closes on 16th November or whenever capacity is full. Participants are encouraged to register early in order to avoid disappointment.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 360 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, Canada, Australia & the UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

