Dubai – National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced a new partnership with Living Business, designed to provide comprehensive sustainability coaching services to business customers.

As NBF continues its focus on embedding sustainability into the heart of its own business operations, this partnership will enable the bank to continue supporting its customers in doing the same, providing access to expertise in the fields of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, measurement, reporting, certification and implementation.

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF commented: “The UAE is leading the way in addressing climate change in the region. As a bank committed to embedding sustainable practices across all our operations, we continue to examine ways to support our customers in doing the same.

Collaboration is core to our long-term sustainability strategy and we are proud to be partnering with Living Business on this programme, helping our customers adapt and adopt ESG principles. The benefits of this programme will help more businesses to grow sustainably and help address the current environmental challenges we all now face.”

The Living Business programme is designed to enable businesses to optimise their approach to ESG matters through a structured programme. It will use the ‘ESG Living Business Ladder’ to gain a better understanding of where customers are in their journey, provide one-to-one sessions with experts to develop a roadmap and identify actionable projects and give access to the Living Business panel of experts, tools, frameworks and success partners to accelerate implementation of ESG-related projects.

Keith Bradley, Manager Partner at Living Business, comments: "Over the last three years, the Living Business programme has facilitated several hundred companies to set sustainability-related plans and take action. We are delighted to be working with NBF and its customers to expand the reach of the programme further."

At the end of the programme, there will be a graduation event where customers can share best practices to take their ESG-related projects to the next level.

The partnership reaffirms NBF’s commitment to engaging with and giving back to the community, protecting the environment, and developing local talent, as it pursues a strong ESG agenda through an ongoing range of significant initiatives. These include financial literacy workshops, support for SMEs across the UAE, community engagement initiatives including its Art Competition and Fujairah Run, and many more. NBF formulated its ESG Position Statement to provide a solid foundation for the bank’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility, sustainable finance, good governance, and transparent reporting practices. Early this year NBF also released its ESG report for the year 2022 outlining the bank’s Sustainability Framework and highlights the achievements and plans for the material issues. The report, aligned to the Global Reporting Initiative standards (GRI) is issued as part of NBF’s commitment to transparency and sharing its sustainability performance.

To find out more information about the Living Business programme, visit.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com