Dubai, UAE: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today announced a strategic partnership with Almoe Group, a leading force in the audiovisual and IT industry across the MENA region. The collaboration, launched at GITEX 2025, will deliver dedicated system-integrator financing and customised end-user financing programmes, empowering organisations to drive digital transformation with greater flexibility and access to capital.

Building on NBF’s sector-focused banking expertise and Almoe Group’s reputation for innovation and quality, the partnership is designed to unlock new opportunities for businesses seeking to scale responsibly and achieve sustainable growth. The new financing solutions will support system integrators and end-users across industries, enabling them to adopt advanced digital technologies and enhance workplace collaboration.

Jamal Sabri, Group CEO, Almoe Group, commented: “With 30+ years pioneering AV and IT across MENA, Almoe is proud to partner with NBF to make digital transformation more accessible. Our financing programmes help end-users and organisations adopt cutting-edge technologies with confidence and scale sustainably—reinforcing our long-standing commitment to financial institutions built on reliability, security, and measurable outcomes.”

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking Group, National Bank of Fujairah, said:

“Digital transformation is at the heart of the UAE’s economic vision, and NBF is committed to supporting technology leaders and innovators across the region. Our partnership with Almoe Group will provide the financial tools and expertise needed to accelerate digital adoption, helping businesses of all sizes realise their ambitions with confidence.”

The partnership underscores NBF’s ongoing investment in digital partnerships that enhance customer experience and unlock new value for the region’s technology ecosystem.

About Almoe Group:

Established in 1994, Almoe Group is a unique value-added distributor, system integrator and rental provider of Audio Visual and IT Equipment in the Middle East. With over 30 years of industry experience, the Group has built a strong presence across the Middle East, with direct operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Qatar, and Africa. In addition to distributing a comprehensive portfolio of global AV and IT brands, Almoe also markets its own range under the ‘Specktron’ brand, available across the GCC, India, the UK and wider Europe, North Africa, and the USA.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.