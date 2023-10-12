Dubai:- The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) this week sponsored and participated in the 11th Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and organised by Gulf Intelligence, the eleventh edition welcomed key energy stakeholders to share their experiences and expertise under the theme ‘Navigating the Age of Energy Security: Opportunities & Challenges?’.

Over the course of the 10th and 11th October, the Forum provided an opportunity for banks, oil and gas producers, traders, storage providers, analysts and other energy professionals to convene and gain insights into oil and geopolitics, long-term trends in the energy markets and more.

With many delegates from the UAE, and across the MENA region in attendance at the conference, Bilal Ashraf, Head of Energy & Marine at NBF, hosted a session on the second day, which examined how to finance increasingly complex energy markets. Commenting on the bank’s participation, Bilal Ashraf said: “Our sponsorship and participation reaffirms our position as a leading partner to the energy sector in the UAE and wider region, and we enjoyed the insightful discussions which took place at this year’s Forum.”

He continued: “As a local bank, we are renowned for our deep energy sector knowledge and long-standing expertise. We understand the banking needs of the industry and this positions us perfectly to work with it as it navigates the energy transition.”

With Fujairah, the UAE and other Gulf nations playing a key role in global energy affordability and security, a series of breakfast briefings, industry roundtables, professional development seminars, and a plenary session at EMF23 focussed on key themes and topics critical to the Emirate, including Fujairah’s strategic role as an oil storage hub, and the Port of Fujairah’s contribution to COP28 among others.

