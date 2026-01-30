Dubai, UAE: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today marked the successful conclusion of its Business Banking CASA campaign, rewarding clients who demonstrated strong balance growth and reinforcing the bank’s commitment to long-term, relationship-led partnerships.

The limited time programme, open to both new and existing Business Banking clients, encouraged participants to increase their average balances in Current and Call Accounts, earning entries into a prize draw for every AED 1 million of incremental balance, with additional entries awarded for every AED 2 million thereafter. As part of the campaign’s conclusion, NBF today hosted a prize handover ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the winning participants.

As part of the prize draw, one Business Banking client was awarded a BYD Han vehicle, while two clients each received gold bars. In addition, ten winners took home Apple iPhones, recognising a broad range of participants across the campaign.

The campaign reflects NBF’s ongoing commitment to supporting business growth in the UAE and strengthening long‑term partnerships with clients. By incentivising enhanced liquidity discipline, the CASA Campaign reinforces the bank’s strategic focus on empowering businesses through performance‑based rewards and relationship‑driven banking.

Throughout the campaign, NBF continued to build on its long‑standing reputation for relationship‑led service, offering business customers tailored support to help them consolidate liquidity, optimise working capital, and pursue new opportunities across local and regional markets.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

