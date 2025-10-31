Dubai, UAE: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) and StorIT Distribution today announced a strategic alliance to deliver tailored channel financing solutions to technology clients across the UAE. By combining StorIT’s extensive partner network and market reach with NBF’s specialist expertise in technology financing, the collaboration will expand access to flexible working capital solutions that support growth across the technology value chain.

Under the partnership, NBF and StorIT will co‑create bespoke financing programmes designed for the needs of system integrators, resellers and enterprise end‑users. The solutions will focus on enabling customers to manage cash flow more effectively throughout the technology project lifecycle, supporting procurement, deployment and adoption of advanced digital infrastructure.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking Group, National Bank of Fujairah, said: “Technology innovators and channel partners are at the forefront of the UAE’s digital economy. Through our alliance with StorIT Distribution, we are bringing the right financing, at the right time, to help these businesses deliver projects with confidence, accelerate innovation and scale sustainably.”

Suren Vedantham, CEO, StorIT Distribution, said: ”The ability to extend bespoke trade and project financing solutions, in partnership with NBF, opens up opportunities of immense value to our vast Reseller Channel ecosystem. NBF’s unique industry-focused coverage and its commitment to empower the technology sector seamlessly compliments StorIT’s constant endeavour to enable its resellers with competitive advantage to succeed in winning projects across datacentre infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity and AI domains.”



About StorIT:

StorIT is the Middle East & North Africa’s leading Specialist IT Distributor focused on enterprise solutions and services for the AI Era. In partnership with the world’s leading technology vendors StorIT offers cutting edge solutions to businesses across industry verticals through an extensive network of IT Systems Integrators, Resellers and Solution Providers in the region.

With over two decades of proven domain expertise in the areas of Data Management, Network Management & Security, Cloud Solutions, Hyper Automation and Artificial Intelligence, StorIT empowers its Reseller Channel with unmatched advantage to succeed and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by providing comprehensive turnkey solutions from discovery to deployment.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

