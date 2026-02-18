Dubai, UAE :Fanar Advisor (“Fanar”), an AJMS Group entity and boutique advisory firm headquartered in the UAE with a presence across multiple jurisdictions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) to establish a structured Direct Sales Agent (DSA) partnership.

The collaboration will support NBF’s customer acquisition strategy across SME and corporate banking products, reinforcing a disciplined and scalable distribution framework.

The MoU formalises a collaborative framework under which Fanar will act as a Direct Sales Agent and referral partner, supporting lead generation, customer onboarding coordination, and market outreach for selected NBF banking products, in full alignment with UAE Central Bank regulations and NBF’s internal governance standards.

Governance-First Distribution Partnership

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, Chairman, AJMS noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible growth, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric banking distribution and said:

“This MoU is built on strong governance foundations. Our role is to support NBF’s growth objectives while maintaining the highest standards of market conduct, transparency, and regulatory alignment. We see significant opportunity in supporting digital banking models, including structured universal account solutions and AI-enabled service frameworks that enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Fujairah, stated:

“At National Bank of Fujairah, we are committed to expanding our reach across the SME segment through disciplined, compliance-led partnerships. Our collaboration with Fanar strengthens our distribution ecosystem while ensuring that customer protection, regulatory adherence, and service excellence remain central to our growth strategy. We see this partnership as an extension of our digital and relationship banking model, designed to better serve entrepreneurs and growing businesses across the UAE.”

The partnership is designed to operate strictly within an approved DSA framework, ensuring that all product offerings, approvals, and contractual relationships remain solely with National Bank of Fujairah.

Supporting NBF’s SME and Digital Banking Strategy

Through this collaboration, Fanar will leverage its business setup, advisory, and client acquisition ecosystem to introduce qualified SME, startup, and corporate clients to NBF, supporting account opening and product origination across agreed banking services.

The initiative complements NBF’s digital-first banking platforms.

Compliance-Led Execution Model

The MoU embeds strong compliance safeguards, ensuring:

Strict adherence to UAE Central Bank Consumer Protection Regulations

Alignment with AML/CFT and KYC requirements, with all due diligence and onboarding decisions retained by NBF

Controlled sales conduct, approved scripting, and prohibition of mis-selling or inducement-based practices

Clear segregation of responsibilities between the bank and the DSA partner

Fanar will operate exclusively as a referral and sales support partner and will not provide financial advice, approve products, or represent the bank contractually.

Creating Value Through Structured Distribution

The partnership aims to deliver measurable value to NBF through:

Consistent flow of pre-qualified SME and corporate leads

Reduced onboarding turnaround times through centralized coordination

Enhanced market reach among entrepreneurs, startups, and growing businesses

Data-driven reporting on leads, conversions, and operational performance

Strengthening the Banking Ecosystem

The MoU underscores both parties’ commitment to building a sustainable, compliant, and scalable banking distribution ecosystem that supports economic activity, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion in the UAE.

The signing ceremony was held at National Bank of Fujairah’s premises in Dubai, on 13th February, 2026 marking the commencement of the partnership.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Fanar Advisor, visit: www.ajmsglobal.com



Media Contact:

Public Relations Manager

Fanar Advisor

Email: info@fanaradvisor.com

Website: www.ajmsglobal.com