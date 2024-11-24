Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary end-of-year campaign, showcasing exclusive offers and benefits across a diverse range of Mercedes-Benz cars.

Running until 31 December 2024, this special campaign presents a great opportunity for new customers to acquire their dream Mercedes-Benz vehicle at exceptional prices, complemented by enticing service packages. This initiative is designed to empower individuals to embark on the new year with sophistication, comfort, and enthusiasm.

HE Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, General Manager, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles said: "Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is delighted to extend this special offer across our extensive lineup of selected Models. Initiating the new year with a Mercedes-Benz is not just a purchase; it's a thrilling commencement, instilling confidence, and comfort. We are pleased that this offer spans all categories of our cars, catering to the diverse preferences of our valued customers and providing access to the exceptional benefits of our service packages."

The exclusive end-of-year promotion includes selected models, which start at an appealing price. This includes a 5-year/75,000-kilometer service package for Mercedes-Benz and a 5-year/50,000-kilometer on Mercedes-AMG (which comes first), extended warranty for 5 years, as well as in-house financing, trade-in options, and complimentary registration.

This exceptional offer from NBK Automobiles underscores the company's ongoing commitment to providing the Qatari community with unparalleled deals, allowing them the unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of luxury with one of the leading automotive brands. It reflects NBK Automobiles' strategic approach of giving back to the community and expressing gratitude for the enduring relationship built on mutual trust.

Prospective customers can take advantage of these incredible deals by visiting the NBK Automobiles showroom on Salwa Road.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.