Binghatti’s USD 500 million sukuk oversubscribed five times with orders exceeding USD 2.5 billion from regional and global investors.

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai, the region's international financial exchange, today welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million Sukuk by Binghatti Holding, a leading Dubai-based property developer.

Issued under Binghatti’s USD 1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Sukuk matures in 2030 and was oversubscribed five times, attracting more than USD 2.5 billion in orders from regional and international investors. Reflecting this strong demand, the issuance was priced at a profit rate of 8.125%, significantly tightening from initial guidance.

To mark the occasion, Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The sukuk are also listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding said: "The successful listing of our USD 500 million Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai marks another important milestone in Binghatti’s growth journey. The strong demand for our latest sukuk underscores the confidence that regional and international investors place in our financial strength and vision.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM said: “We are pleased to welcome Binghatti’s latest Sukuk listing on Nasdaq Dubai, which highlights the sustained global demand for Islamic finance instruments and the strong appeal of Dubai as a capital markets hub. At Nasdaq Dubai, we remain committed to providing the issuers with a platform to connect with a diverse investor base.”

With this listing, Binghatti’s total Sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai have reached USD 1 billion, underscoring the company’s confidence in the exchange.

Nasdaq Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for Islamic finance, with total Sukuk listings amounting to USD 98.6 billion, across 108 listings, reaffirming its position as one of the world’s leading venues for Sukuk.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Limited is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate development companies, with a rapidly expanding portfolio that spans over 80 projects valued at more than AED 70 billion. Renowned for its pioneering branded residences, Binghatti has forged collaborations with global icons such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co., creating architectural masterpieces that blend innovation with opulence.

The company’s robust financial foundation and disciplined growth strategy are underpinned by its solid credit ratings, ‘BB-’ by Fitch and ‘Ba3’ by Moody’s, reflecting strong investor confidence and long-term stability.

An architect by training, Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti continues to shape the brand’s legacy of architectural excellence and uncompromising quality. Binghatti has delivered more than 12,000 residential units to date, with a portfolio spanning elegantly designed mainstream communities offering high-quality living at accessible prices to ultra-luxury residences that set new benchmarks in Dubai’s high-end real estate market.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

