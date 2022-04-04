Dubai: Nana, the first and leading online grocery delivery platform in Saudi Arabia, has launched a new vision with the aim of strengthening its leadership position and driving expansion nationwide. As part of its strategy, it has adopted a new brand identity incorporating its ‘Nana the camel’ emblem inspired by the animal’s celebrated qualities of reliability, faithfulness, strength, patience and ability to reach its destinations.

At the launch of the new brand identity, founder and CEO Sami Alhelwah said that the company aims to become the daily companion of every household in the Kingdom and is spearheading market growth of the online shopping and delivery sector. The company aims to capture a 40 percent market share, equal to more than USD900 million (SAR3,375,900,000) by 2025, from its current 13 percent of the Saudi market.

He said: “The launch of our new brand identity marks the beginning of Nana’s transformation. It also highlights our success in building, modernizing, and upgrading an effective local Saudi brand with the aim to grow into a promising global entity yet locally-rooted brand.”

Alhelwah commented that the camel emblem was adopted because it reflects the company's appreciation of the strong symbolism of the camel in its native Arab environment and its reputation as one of the most reliable means of transportation in world history.

A survey of the online postal services and delivery applications market by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) showed that 57 percent of the population used e-commerce services (75 percent for women) in 2021, with customers spending a monthly average of SAR256. Food and beverages delivery services were the most popular, followed by groceries, medicines, medical products, and personal supplies. Delivery of electronic devices, however, recorded the lowest in delivery orders.

Industry reports predict a revenue increase for delivery applications in Saudi Arabia to SAR11.9 billion by 2026, with an average revenue of SAR739 per customer. The number of users of online food delivery applications is also projected to reach 15.9 million users by 2026.

Saed Al-Ali, VP of Marketing, said that the brand launch marks a new phase of growth with the overall vision of making everyone’s life easier and hassle-free. He believes that the new brand identity and its connotations with the famed ‘ship of the desert’ will appeal to a wider audience of Saudi, Arab and non-Arab residents alike.

Hisham Al-Ali, VP of People, praised the role of the many young Saudis working at Nana who have been pivotal in enriching the company's culture and identity. He said: “Our employees have created the culture of Nana, the culture has created our corporate values, and the values at Nana determine our future.”

Commercial Director Haytham AlQadi added: “The Nana team is outstanding – I’ve never seen people acting so fast, so smart, all towards building something big for the future.”

E-commerce has become increasingly important worldwide – a trend that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, it also an important component of Vision 2030 objectives, given its vital role in supporting the growth of trade and creating countless job opportunities.

Nana is an application and online platform dedicated to fulfilling daily, weekly and monthly household grocery needs and is considered the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It is known for its high-quality products, careful and professional packaging and record delivery speeds. Nana currently operates in Riyadh and Jeddah through Nana Express and Nana Hyper, in Khobar and Dammam under Nana Hyper and is being joined by various supermarkets and partners across Saudi Arabia.

