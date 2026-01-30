AMAALA, KSA: While much of the region’s ultra-luxury hospitality has leaned into quiet sanctuaries, Nammos, the global cultural landmark of Mediterranean glamour is set to disrupt the status quo. Opening its first-ever resort this spring at AMAALA’s Triple Bay, Nammos Resort AMAALA is set to launch a full-spectrum destination built on the brand’s core philosophy of Endless Joy. Part of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, Nammos Resort marks the first new opening under the global expansion plan for the brand.

For more than twenty years, Nammos has set the rhythm for the world’s most discerning travellers, creating destinations where energy, connection, and celebration come naturally. Now, the brand brings that instinctive sense of atmosphere into a resort environment, unveiling a new vision of luxury, one where wellbeing is shared, social and effortlessly immersive.

The resort will feature 110 guest rooms and suites, alongside pool bungalows, villas, and 20 private residences, crowned by the exclusive Cliff Villa, which offers AMAALA’s most exclusive viewpoint. Anchored by a private islandand a dedicated wellness hub, the destination will feature a collection of infinity pools, the Blu Kids Club for younger guests, and three signature dining venues, including the iconic Nammos Restaurant. Recognising the regional desire for absolute privacy without boredom, the resort’s architecture ensures that while the energy is communal, the sanctuary is personal, drawing the entire property towards the water, capturing sunlit mornings and the Red Sea’s dramatic sunsets.

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts said: “For years, the global ultra-luxury landscape has been divided into two worlds: the social energy of the world’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations and the silent isolation of the resort. At Nammos Resort AMAALA, those worlds collide. We are bringing our signature social connection into a destination built on regenerative luxury, creating a rhythm that the region has never seen before.”

Exclusive to Nammos Resort AMAALA, Nammos Spa debuts its proprietary philosophy of ‘Boundless Wellbeing.’ Reframing wellness not as a retreat, but as the ultimate social pre-game, the spa reimagines isolation in favour of social readiness. Inspired by its mantra 'Rest Up, Move Up, Fuel Up, Show Up,' every experience is designed to ensure guests look and feel amazing for the day ahead. This high-performance promise is powered by a regional-first partnership with Augustinus Bader, blending precision-led skincare with Nammos’ signature momentum to prove that wellness isn’t just for recovery, it can be the main event.

Ensuring this high-energy lifestyle remains effortless, the resort’s service culture is defined by the art of ‘Invisible Luxury’. A dedicated Nammos Butler for every guest operates on a single, intuitive promise: nothing is requested, because everything is anticipated. From seamless arrivals to personalised daily rhythms, the experience is immediate, fluid, and precisely attuned to each guest.

At the resort’s heart lies the iconic Nammos Restaurant. Set on its own private island, the signature destination features an infinity pool, chic cabanas, and a private jetty for arrivals by boat, architecting a scene that is undeniably Nammos, yet entirely new. The culinary energy extends across two distinct venues. Nalu is a laid-back dining spot rooted in the energy of Latin American flavours with Asian influences. Ilios is a refined Mediterranean restaurant and bar offering elevated cuisine, visiting chefs and pop-ups crafted for evenings that feel polished, effortless and spontaneous.

Beyond the resort walls, guests tap into AMAALA’s wider world of regenerative luxury. From AMAALA’s Yacht Club maritime luxury to the Corallium Marine Life Institute, experiences are designed to intersect with the coastline’s natural beauty. Sustainability here is infrastructure, not a slogan; as part of AMAALA, the resort is positioned to operate with a zero-carbon footprint, powered by 100% renewable energy once complete.

For more information and to stay up to date, please visit: https://www.nammoshotels.com/amaala

About Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Adding another layer to Nammos World’s existing lifestyle offerings, Nammos Hotels and Resorts (NHR) is a new hospitality brand from ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and MonterockInternational. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity, the brand’s iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 21 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. The group draws on its rich history in Mykonos, embodying the charm of this ultimate island destination and providing a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience for all who visit. Light-hearted and vibrant, each stay evokes endless joy that will keep guests coming back again and again. NHR balances a contemporary approach to hospitality with tradition, expressed through its best-in-class dining experiences and unfaltering attention to detail. Lively and cosmopolitan, the brand is intentional in every facet of expression, spanning wellness, dining, retail, art & culture, bespoke experiences, and now, luxury hotels. https://www.nammoshotels.com/@nammoshotels

About AMAALA

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing over 4,000 sq. km with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world’s most pristine destinations. By 2026, it will offer over 1,400 hotel rooms across eight resorts, with an additional 3,000 rooms provided at the destination upon completion. Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travellers.

Two of AMAALA’s signature attractions will be, Corallium Marine Life Institute – an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the AMAALA Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

With a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and eco-consciousness, the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, saving nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere annually. AMAALA will fully operate with a zero-carbon footprint upon completion, showcasing its dedication and commitment to preserving the planet for generations to come.

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO’s vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO’s portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO’s plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

https://admolifestyle.com/en/