Doha, Qatar: Nakilat, a global leader with one of the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fleet, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a net profit of QAR1,190.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase in results underscores Nakilat's continued success and its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Building upon its recognition as one of the Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East for 2023, Nakilat remains dedicated to the values of teamwork, collaboration, and customer centricity, setting new benchmarks in the energy transportation and maritime services industry.

Nakilat's dedication to collaboration and partnership is further exemplified by the outstanding performance of its joint venture companies. Profits from LNG transportation and shipyards have surged by an impressive 16.9%, reflecting Nakilat's commitment to effective cost management and strategic initiatives that contribute to the company's continued prosperity.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, expressed his satisfaction with the company's financial performance, stating, "Nakilat's steadfast commitment to teamwork, collaboration, and customer-centricity has once again yielded an upward trend in results. As the global demand for clean energy shipping capacities continues to rise, Nakilat remains fully committed to meeting the long-term requirements for secure and reliable energy transportation solutions, through remaining agile and proactive in addressing emerging challenges and opportunities worldwide."

Nakilat continues to maintain its position as a global leader in the shipping and maritime industry, prioritizing the highest standards of health, safety, and environmental sustainability practices. As Nakilat remains at the forefront of the industry, it is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients, stakeholders, and shareholders.

Nakilat will host an investor relations conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The conference call is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 16th, 2023, at 13:30 (Doha Time), and the presentation will be made available on Nakilat's official website prior to the call. For further information on Nakilat's conference call dial-in details, please visit www.nakilat.com.

About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters. For more information, visit www.nakilat.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Shammi Mohan, Head of PR

+974 4496 8819 or smohan@nakilat.com

For investor relations inquiries please contact:

Fotios Zeritis, Head of Investor Relations & ESG Reporting

+974 4496 8911 or fzeritis@nakilat.com