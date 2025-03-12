Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) marked a significant milestone with the steel cutting ceremony for eight of its new LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in the Republic of Korea. These vessels are part of Qatar’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, aimed at meeting the maritime transport needs of the LNG sector.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Nakilat, Hanwha Ocean, and international financial institutions, signifying the commencement of the construction phase for these advanced vessels. Fully owned by Nakilat, each vessel has a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, and will be chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with QatarEnergy and Hanwha Ocean. The start of construction marks a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for LNG transportation through a world-class fleet. These vessels incorporate the latest advanced technologies, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and higher reliability while adhering to global environmental standards. As we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in shipping and maritime services, we remain focused on delivering excellence.”

In February 2024, Nakilat signed agreements with QatarEnergy to charter and operate 25 conventional-size LNG carriers, making Nakilat both the owner and operator of these modern vessels, and reinforcing the company’s standing as a leading global LNG shipping company.

The new LNG carriers will feature cutting-edge designs and innovative technologies, underscoring Nakilat’s commitment to the highest safety standards, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability. This milestone is a pivotal step in strengthening Nakilat’s capabilities as it continues to play a key role in meeting the global demand for LNG transportation.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet, one of the largest in the world, comprises 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City through strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.