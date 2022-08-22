Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has unveiled a new vision for Dubai Islands which will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Comprised of five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres, Dubai Islands have been designed to enhance the wellbeing and lifestyles of residents and visitors.

Aligning with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands (formerly known as Deira Islands) will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors. Each island will have its own unique offerings, with innovative living experiences, cultural hubs, recreational sport beaches and beach clubs, all in one interconnected location within easy access of the city and airport. The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector by increasing the number of hotel keys.

With over 20 kilometres of beaches, including a Blue Flag certified beach, approximately two square kilometres of parks and open spaces and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Islands will increase the length of beaches and areas dedicated to public parks. A well-connected network of marinas promenades and pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities.

Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel, said: “Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities. Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination.”

Dubai Islands are located along Dubai’s northern coastline and are easily accessible by land and sea through road bridges and water transport. The islands are within a short distance from the Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com):

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 300,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Dragon City, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Warsan Village, International City and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Malls owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, featuring the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the recently opened observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel Malls’ expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Souk Al Marfa and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at six Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Souk Warsan and Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, ibis Styles Dragon Mart, Premier Inn Dragon Mart, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, Veneto and International City.