Dubai: Nakheel Community Management (NCM), Nakheel’s integrated, customer-centric community management arm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etisalat Services Holding, e& to install EV chargers across a range of Nakheel communities.

The agreement was signed by Francis Giani, Chief Community Officer at Nakheel and Muammar Nasir Al Rukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, with senior personnel from both Nakheel and Etisalat Services Holding present.

The agreement provides the services of Etisalat Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the Nakheel Communities. The Etisalat service holding company will charge end users based on the services provided by EV charging stations during the six months Proof of Concept (POC).

Francis Giani, Chief Community Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are proud to partner with Etisalat Services Holding, a company which is leveraging the latest world-class technologies. Through this partnership we are committed in enriching consumer value propositions and creating new consumer benefits across our communities.”

Muammar Nasir Al Rukaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, said: “Partnering with Nakheel Community Management has been a natural choice for our EV solutions business 'Charge&go', as their diverse and expansive communities provide ideal locations for our world leading EV charging stations. We look forward to the roll out of the EV chargers and the positive impact they will bring to users.”

There are currently five electric vehicles overall, with specific vehicles assigned to Palm Jumeirah Community, JVC Community, Galleries, and District One Community. The cars assigned to NCM are also used for patrolling and community missions. Additionally, the teams are using EV as a standard pool car for everyday site operations, emergency responses, and site visits. NCM has installed designated charging facilities for the fleet, which are located in District One and Palm Jumeirah (Nakheel Mall).

After the six-month POC period, there is potential for further roll out of the EV charging stations across further Nakheel communities. The Nakheel communities that will benefit from the initial six-month period are Palm Tower, Palm West, Palm East, Masakin Al Furjan and Discovery Gardens. The vehicles will significantly lessen air pollution and enhance the quality of the air. The MoU also underlines Nakheel’s value of “We Serve”, by always providing the best service possible to their customers and driving innovation in their communities.

