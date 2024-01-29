Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel Community Management (NCM) marked a significant milestone by hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to commence the construction of six netball courts in Jumeirah Village Circle. The construction of the netball courts reflects NCM's commitment to promoting health, fitness, and well-being for the citizens, residents, and visitors of Dubai, as well as making Nakheel Communities the Home of Netball.

The groundbreaking ceremony attended by Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, and Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer, along with other members of the projects and NCM senior management team, signifies the beginning of a new phase for NCM, showcasing Nakheel’s dedication to promoting sports and community engagement within their communities. With the construction of these state-of-the-art netball courts, NCM aims to create a vibrant hub for sports enthusiasts, contributing to the growth of a strong and active community.

The construction of the netball courts aligns with NCM's broader goal of encouraging community involvement and providing a platform for residents to actively participate in sports and recreational activities. The netball courts will become a focal point for residents of Jumeirah Village Circle, as well as sports enthusiasts, fostering a sense of community and shared enthusiasm for netball.

NCM have an enduring relationship with the world of netball within the UAE and have a three-year sponsorship of the UAE Netball Federation, the national governing body of netball within the Emirates. The teams within the Federation, the UAE Falcons Open Age team and UAE Young Falcons U17 team, compete internationally on a regular basis. As a result of their commitment to sporting excellence, the UAE Netball Federation is now ranked 24th in the world.

With customer happiness as its core objective, NCMs three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and to be technology driven. NCM also works to support a society that embraces happiness, a positive lifestyle, and a high quality of life. Sports facilities are integral to Nakheel’s master plans and developments to provide a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle for its citizens, residents and visitors. NCM is also the proud sponsor of netball at the Emirates Dubai 7s for the second year running.

