Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth AED 2.6 billion to Fibrex Contracting L.L.C. for the construction of the Bay Villas project at Dubai Islands. Featuring 636 luxury units across five distinct property types, Bay Villas represents Nakheel's newest waterfront community development.

Building on Nakheel's existing relationship with Fibrex Contracting, which included collaborative work on the District One West community in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City (MBRAMC), Bay Villas will feature a range of exclusive residences, including Townhouses, Semi-detached Villas, Garden Villas, Waterfront Villas and Beachfront Villas. Residents will also enjoy access to premium amenities, including three pool houses, a beach club, landscaped parks and more.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Our partnership with Fibrex Contracting marks a key milestone for Bay Villas, a landmark project that underscores our commitment to shaping Dubai’s future through elevated spaces that residents can proudly call home. This development delivers on our vision of designing waterfront communities that prioritise wellbeing, luxury and privacy, all while offering residents an opportunity to enjoy the best of island living.”

Positioned at prime locations along a promenade with exclusive beach access, the three-storey Beachfront Villas will feature six bedrooms, a show kitchen, a spacious rooftop lounge and terrace, and a dedicated dining space. Developed on expansive plots, the Waterfront Villas will enjoy panoramic vistas, while the Garden Villas will offer a peaceful escape amidst verdant, natural surroundings. The Semi-detached Villas are designed to deliver a contemporary community experience, while the Townhouses will be set within four- to six-home complexes with private gardens.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the Bay Villas development utilises traditional design elements, such as wooden finishes and arabesque detailing, reflecting Dubai’s heritage while maximising natural light. Residents will enjoy a premium resort lifestyle, with a central park, swimming pools, sports facilities, children’s playgrounds and lush green corridors that connect directly to the waterfront, with parks for walking, jogging and relaxation.

Sufyan S. Saleh, Group Managing Director, Fibrex Contracting, said: “Fibrex Contracting is proud to work with Dubai Holding Real Estate, the region's most distinguished and visionary developer, known for their exceptional track record in delivering iconic projects. This time, we are honoured to extend our successful collaboration to the prestigious Bay Villas project at Dubai Islands. As one of the UAE’s leading construction groups, we are committed to delivering this flagship development on time, while adhering to the highest industry standards. Through advanced construction technologies, specialised in-house capabilities and our trusted supply chain network, we are well-equipped to bring this waterfront community to life.”

Developed in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands is a premium destination that spans five islands across 18.6 square kilometres. It includes approximately 59 kilometres of exclusive waterfront, over 20 kilometres of beaches, and extensive open spaces, along with parks, golf courses, promenades and cycling paths. Situated near Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, it is within easy reach of world-class hotels, retail, dining, and entertainment venues.

