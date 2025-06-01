El-Danasoury: Our partnership with “Fairmont Nile City Hotels” embodies our deep commitment to delivering luxurious and exceptional experiences to our clients. It also reflects our vision, which focuses on achieving the highest standards of quality and excellence across all our projects.

In a strategic move that reflects its commitment to delivering an integrated residential and tourism experience with global standards, NAIA Developments announced the signing of a co-operation agreement with Fairmont Hotels—an international hospitality leader—represented in this project by Fairmont Nile City Hotel, under which it will operate and manage the Beach Clubhouse at its beach in Ras El Hekma within the 'NAIA Bay' project, with operations set to commence in the summer of 2025, coinciding with the handover of the project’s first phase.

.This strategic partnership aligns with NAIA's vision of selecting strategic partners from major international companies. This ensures that projects are executed using the latest standards and technologies, contributing to the enhancement of service quality and boosting the project's value as a tourism and investment destination. Furthermore, it solidifies Ras El Hekma's position as one of the most prominent global coastal destinations, which, in turn, supports the national economy.



Commenting on this partnership, Eng. Hisham El-Danasoury, Chairman of NAIA Real Estate Developments, stated:

"Our partnership with ‘Fairmont Nile City’ embodies our deep commitment to delivering luxurious and exceptional experiences to our clients. It also reflects our vision, which focuses on achieving the highest standards of quality and excellence across all our projects. Through the management and operation of the Beach Clubhouse at 'NAIA Bay' project's beach, we are keen to offer a distinctive summer experience in accordance with the highest international standards, meeting all our clients' aspirations. This refined experience is complemented by two international restaurant chains on the beach, offering a blend of fine taste and sophisticated service, ensuring a complete and special beach day for all family members. All of this underscores that 'NAIA Bay' is an integrated community of luxury villas, which enhances the project's value and sets it apart from chalet projects, providing a distinguished and unique residential experience."



He added: "This partnership not only emphasizes NAIA's dedication to top-tier service but also highlights the precision of our strategic vision in selecting promising locations that attract major global investments. This supports the formation of international partnerships that contribute to boosting the economic and tourism development of Ras El Hekma region, benefiting all integrated projects, foremost among them 'NAIA Bay'. This partnership also helps solidify Ras El Hekma's position as one of the most prominent luxury tourist destinations on the Mediterranean Sea."



Magdi Gamil, General Manager of Fairmont Nile City, said: “At Fairmont Nile City, we see NAIA Bay’s Beach as a strong opportunity to grow with the right partner in the right place. L’Uliveto by the Sea is more than just a restaurant—it’s a concept shaped by real experience and guest demand. We’re bringing the essence of our Italian dining to the coast, with the same focus on quality, simplicity, and value. This partnership reflects how we think: smart investments, solid execution, and hospitality that speaks for itself.”



For his part, Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairman of the Commercial Sector at NAIA Real Estate Developments, 'NAIA Bay' project is witnessing a remarkable acceleration in the pace of work, coinciding with our strong commitment to handing over the first phase units this year. We are focused on adhering to the specified timelines and applying the highest quality standards across all execution stages, from construction work to the final interior and exterior finishes of the units, which are implemented using the finest materials and in collaboration with leading specialized companies, all in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards."

He added: "Our partnership with Fairmont Nile City represents a pivotal strategic step. It's not just an addition to 'NAIA Bay' project, but a clear affirmation of our commitment and ongoing dedication to our clients, whom we consider true partners in our success. Through this collaboration, we aim to foster mutual trust and sustainably increase the investment value of their units, keeping pace with market development.

We also believe at NAIA Developments that partnerships with prestigious global brands like Fairmont contribute to solidifying the project's appeal as a promising investment opportunity. This supports the rising demand for residential and commercial units, which positively impacts price growth and future returns. This comes as part of our continuous endeavor to deliver a luxurious beach experience and an exceptional quality of life for our clients, while consolidate Ras El Hekma's position as a world-class coastal destination that attracts visitors from around the globe."



It's worth noting that the partnership with Fairmont Nile City complements a series of strategic collaborations NAIA Developments has forged with a selection of international partners, including a cooperation agreement with the global Accor Group to operate and manage two hotels under the Swissôtel and Swissôtel Residences brands within "NAIA Bay" project. These are slated to open in the third quarter of 2027, making them the first hotels to become operational in the Ras El Hekma area. Additionally, NAIA signed a cooperation agreement with Vodafone Egypt to provide high-speed internet, digital TV broadcasting, and landline telephone services (Triple Play) across its various projects.

Regarding design and planning, NAIA collaborates with Crystal Lagoons, the global company holding the patent for creating crystalline lagoons within "NAIA Bay" project. This is in addition to Al-Ghoneimi Engineering Consultants, which handles the project's design and planning tasks. NAIA has also signed with ÖKOPLAN, a specialized international engineering consultancy that provides comprehensive design solutions for built environments, such as the Abu Simbel resort. Furthermore, NAIA has partnered with Kyme Alchemy, a firm specializing in design and decoration for finishing residential units in "NAIA WEST" project, and with Raafat Miller, a leading design and engineering consultancy, to develop the architectural concepts for its project.