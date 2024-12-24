Cairo: NAIA Developments has signed a strategic partnership with Vodafone Egypt to offer the latest high-speed internet, digital television broadcasting, and landline services—collectively known as "Triple Play “across its various projects. This landmark partnership aims to provide smart home technologies and advanced communication solutions, enhancing the living experience for residents.

This partnership with Vodafone Egypt includes high-speed internet services of up to 300 Mbps, ensuring a fast and seamless browsing experience, in addition to fixed-line and high-definition digital television services, Utilizing cutting-edge fiber-optic technology, Vodafone's "Home Compound" services will deliver an unparalleled communication experience within Naia’s residential communities.

Eng. Hisham El-Danasoury, CEO of NAIA Developments, stated that this strategic alliance marks a pivotal step in the company’s commitment to delivering innovative technological solutions in its projects. El-Danasoury emphasized that NAIA is focused on solidifying its position as a premier brand in the real estate sector, enhancing the quality of life for its clients through strategic partnerships with top-tier industry players. The company is poised to expand its investments, currently valued at approximately 46 billion EGP, while exploring new opportunities in East Cairo and other strategic locations.

During the agreement signing Eng. Karim Kamel, Head of Fixed Internet Services and Residential Communities at Vodafone Egypt, highlighted the company's pride in being the leading digital partner in Egypt, offering advanced Triple Play solutions in gated communities. He noted that Vodafone has formed key agreements with major real estate developers to expand these services in various residential compounds. This partnership with NAIA aims to strengthen Vodafone’s presence in new residential and tourism communities, meeting the increasing demand for advanced digital communication services.

Additionally, Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairman for the Commercial Sector at NAIA Developments, highlighted that the introduction of "Triple Play" services will provide residents with numerous technological advantages in communities designed with exceptional infrastructure, This initiative promises a unique experience in the Egyptian market through smart living technologies, alongside a comprehensive suite of entertainment, health, and commercial services. NAIA is committed to expanding its portfolio, encompassing approximately 252 acres across the "NAIA BAY" project in Ras Al-Hikma and "NAIA WEST" in New Sheikh Zayed.

This strategic partnership with Vodafone follows several other landmark collaborations that NAIA has established with global partners, including the global "Crystal Lagoons" company, known for its innovative crystalline lagoon technology within the "NAIA Bay" project, as well as the global "Accor" group to open the first two hotels in Ras Al-Hekma within the "NAIA Bay" project. Additionally, NAIA has contracted with "Al-Ghoneimy" Engineering Consultants for design and planning tasks, along with a partnership with "Kyme Alchemy," one of the leading design and decor companies, to handle the finishing operations for residential units in "NAIA WEST." And engaged "Raafat Miller," a leader in comprehensive design and engineering consulting in the Middle East, to create unique designs for the project, which boasts a location just minutes from the heart of 6th of October City and Sheikh Zayed City, as well as Sphinx Airport.